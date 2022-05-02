LG Lends a Hand for Super Typhoon Odette Victims in VisMin

Typhoon Rai (local name Odette) was the 15th storm to hit the country and was the strongest storm of 2021. It brought torrential rains, violent winds, landslides, and storm surges in the provinces of Visayas and Mindanao. Scores of people were forced to flee their homes and take shelter for safety. After the storm, residents and their families came back to their land and houses, sadly some in ruins. To help the community rebuild, a lot of individuals, organizations, and businesses pitched in to give assistance, in the true spirit of bayanihan.

One of the companies who lent a hand was LG Philippines. The technology company, working together with its partners on the ground - Emcor in Cebu, Du Ek Sam in Tagbilaran, and Desmark in Butuan and Agusan del Sur, staged their popular Laundry Love pop-up in key calamity-stricken areas. The initiative aims to give communities access to clean clothing through free laundry services. The dealer partners also handed out relief packs and conducted service check-ups in the venues as well.

Speaking regarding the Laundry Love and relief operations initiative, LG Managing Director Seungjae Kim says “Our heart goes with the Filipinos who were affected by typhoon Odette. LG’s Laundry Love program is our way of providing assistance to those in need. In this day and age, protecting yourself through cleanliness is very important. We also want thank our dealer-partners who staged the activity in the key cities in the islands of Visayas and Mindanao. Together, it is a small gesture that we hope goes a long way to rebuilding the community and our social contribution to promote positive social changes through our products and technologies.”

