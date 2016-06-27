LG Philippines announces the arrival of Hi-M Solutek,

the world leading HVAC service and maintenance company

The world’s leading Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) service and maintenance company Hi-M Solutek arrives in the Philippines as the subsidiary of global technology innovator LG Electronics for optimal indoor environmental comfort. With its topnotch HVAC solutions brought by test and installation commissioning for chillers, as well as repairs and maintenance for air conditioners and chillers in warranty through its Total Maintenance System (TMS), Hi-M Solutek has the ideal technology to back up LG Philippines’ powerful Commercial Air Conditioners (CAC) in the most energy-efficient and functional way possible. Seen in the photo during the announcement at Shangri-La at the Fort are (L-R): LGEPH Air Conditioning and Energy Solutions VP Mr. Steve Kim, LGEPH Managing Director Mr. Sung Woo Nam, Hi-M Solutek Philippines Director Mr. James Park and LG Asia Regional HQ Director Mr. Yong Kim. Hi-M Solutek currently operates in 30 offices and 5,000 maintenance sites in LG Korea and will soon start its operations in the Philippines for improved after-sales service via its Facility Maintenance System (FMS), Energy Management System (EMS) and Remote Control System (RCS).