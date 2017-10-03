We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG ROLLS OUT LATEST VRF SYSTEM IN MULTI V SERIES
MANILA -- LG Electronics finally unveiled its latest VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) system in the high-powered Multi V series-- the Multi V 5.
Dubbed “the most advanced VRF system in the market,” this fifth generation VRF air conditioning system is equipped with LG’s own high-efficiency inverter compressor and the world’s first indoor and outdoor unit temperature and humidity sensors.
VRF is a superior way to heat and cool any space, as it offers improved humidity control, individual set points per indoor unit, and a very quiet comfort experience. In the heat recovery configuration, VRF also allows for heating and cooling simultaneously in different zones, further enhancing energy savings and increasing occupant comfort.
“The Multi V 5 is the best VRF system in the market today. It offers the ultimate efficiency, performance, comfort, flexibility, and control, with its Ultimate Inverter Compressor, Ocean Black Fin heat exchanger, and Dual-Sensing Control,” explains Steve Kim, LG Electronics Philippines Vice President for Air Solutions.
- Previous
- Next
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/ph/en/about-lg/press-and-media/lg-rolls-out-latest-vrf-system-in-multi-v-series.html isCopied
paste