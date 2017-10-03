Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG ROLLS OUT LATEST VRF SYSTEM IN MULTI V SERIES

CORPORATE 10/03/2017
MANILA -- LG Electronics finally unveiled its latest VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) system in the high-powered Multi V series-- the Multi V 5. 

Dubbed “the most advanced VRF system in the market,” this fifth generation VRF air conditioning system is equipped with LG’s own high-efficiency inverter compressor and the world’s first indoor and outdoor unit temperature and humidity sensors. 

VRF is a superior way to heat and cool any space, as it offers improved humidity control, individual set points per indoor unit, and a very quiet comfort experience. In the heat recovery configuration, VRF also allows for heating and cooling simultaneously in different zones, further enhancing energy savings and increasing occupant comfort.

“The Multi V 5 is the best VRF system in the market today. It offers the ultimate efficiency, performance, comfort, flexibility, and control, with its Ultimate Inverter Compressor, Ocean Black Fin heat exchanger, and Dual-Sensing Control,” explains Steve Kim, LG Electronics Philippines Vice President for Air Solutions.

IN PHOTO (from L to R): LG Philippines Dealer Sales Manager Mr. Byron Lim, Vice President of Air Solutions Mr. Steve Kim, Head of Air Solutions Mr. Benedict Bartolome, SEA Regional Air Solutions Leader Mr. Yong Kim, LG Electronics Philippines Managing Director Mr. Inkwun Heo, Project Sales Manager Mr. Johnson Escober, and HQ B2B Sales Engineering Team Leader Mr. Geunwoo Park. 

