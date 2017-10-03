LG ROLLS OUT LATEST VRF SYSTEM IN MULTI V SERIES

MANILA -- LG Electronics finally unveiled its latest VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) system in the high-powered Multi V series-- the Multi V 5.

Dubbed “the most advanced VRF system in the market,” this fifth generation VRF air conditioning system is equipped with LG’s own high-efficiency inverter compressor and the world’s first indoor and outdoor unit temperature and humidity sensors.

VRF is a superior way to heat and cool any space, as it offers improved humidity control, individual set points per indoor unit, and a very quiet comfort experience. In the heat recovery configuration, VRF also allows for heating and cooling simultaneously in different zones, further enhancing energy savings and increasing occupant comfort.

“The Multi V 5 is the best VRF system in the market today. It offers the ultimate efficiency, performance, comfort, flexibility, and control, with its Ultimate Inverter Compressor, Ocean Black Fin heat exchanger, and Dual-Sensing Control,” explains Steve Kim, LG Electronics Philippines Vice President for Air Solutions.