LG Shares Laundry Love in Visayas

CORPORATE 05/02/2022
The Visayas region was one of the hardest hit areas of Typhoon Odette. A lot of people were displaced and whole families were uprooted from their homes. In true Filipino fashion and with the spirit of bayanihan, individuals, organizations, and businesses all stepped up to provide relief and help those affected by the typhoon. As the typhoon victims slowly came back to rebuild their homes, help was there.

LG Philippines, together with one of its key Commercial Laundry distributors, BigWash, lent assistance through its dealer in Cebu, Terrific Wash. Terrific Wash Owner, Minerva Bascon, said “This is my small way of helping my fellow kababayans here in Cebu and Butuan and I am thankful to LG Philippines for the support.” The partners provided free laundry services in numerous hard-hit areas in Cebu and Butuan to help give the residents access to clean clothing. The Laundry Love program was staged in six locations in Cebu and one in Butuan, which served over 365 customers in a span of two days.

LG Philippines Managing Director, Sungjae Kim, said “Our heart goes to the communities hit hard by Typhoon Odette. We are glad that we were able to mobilize quickly with the help of our local distributor in order to help out as much as we can.”

                                   

About LG Electronics Inc.

Life's about more than having the latest technology, rather, it's about the experiences technology creates that impact our lives. LG Electronics Philippines delivers consumer electronics through top-of-the-line home entertainment, home appliances, and air solution products that prepare Filipinos for their greatest moments. LG promises to bring "Innovation for a Better Life" nationwide - from Luzon, to Visayas, and Mindanao.

For more details, log on to lg.com/ph, like @LGPhilippines on Facebook and follow @LGPhilippines on Instagram. LG products are available in all authorized dealers nationwide both in-store and online. Visit LG.com.ph for a complete list of our retail partners. You can also visit LG's Official Flagship Stores in Lazada and Shopee.














 

 

 

 

 

 

 

