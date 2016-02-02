LG Smart TV expands entertainment options with Netflix and more

Next-level viewing experiences at home with LG’s entertainment partners

MANILA – 2016 is a game-changing year for Philippine home entertainment with leading Internet TV provider Netflix opening its cache of Hollywood blockbusters and critically acclaimed TV series to local viewers. Global technology leader LG Electronics recently teamed up with Netflix to expand its Filipino customers’ entertainment options.

LG is a Netflix global partner, chosen for the superior picture quality and impressive performance of its TV line-up, along with its top-notch Smart TV platform. The Internet TV company also lauded LG’s 4K HDR OLED TVs for producing the purest blacks, crisp contrast, sharp details and vibrant colors, key features that complement premium high-resolution Netflix content.

Through LG Smart TVs, users can access thousands of world-class entertainment options with Netflix and Google Play Movies, as well as Kapamilya and SKY Cable favorites with the new and improved iWanTV and ABS-CBN News. The wealth of titles and categories ensures that there’s something for every preference, mood, occasion and family member.

Access to digital apps is fast, easy and convenient—users can simply download the preferred app from LG Smart World. Missing out on family or barkada favorites is a thing of the past with on-demand premium TV content. Users can get together for a viewing party wherever, whenever.

“Continuously providing our Filipino customers with world-class home entertainment is always a priority,” LG Philippines Home Entertainment VP Tony An said. “Through our partnership with Netflix, we can provide LG users with on-demand access to a variety of content to suit everyone’s tastes. LG is also working with other premium digital channels such as iWanTV and ABS-CBN News to bring the best to our customers’ homes. These entertainment options are wonderfully complemented by our innovative Smart TV platform and cutting-edge TV technology.”

Netflix, Google Play Movies, iWanTV and ABS-CBN News are available in selected LG Smart TV models in the Philippines. For more information, visit www.lg.com/ph; like the “LG TV Philippines” Facebook page or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.