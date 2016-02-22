LG Smartphones Connect Users to the Future Today

LG’s range of award-winning smartphones offers

a glimpse into the future of mobile technology

MANILA – LG Electronics, a global technology leader, is building the foundation of a future of heightened connectivity through its current range of flagship smartphones. Superior display, intuitive technology, advanced camera features, and overall performance of LG smartphones open up possibilities of seamless smart technology for consumers all over the world.

Undisputed display leadership and innovation

One of the key features of smartphones is the display screen, which serves as the control and information center of the device. Always on the forefront of innovation, LG’s smartphones come equipped not only with immersive displays, but also with unique solutions to improve user interaction and response.

Equipped with LG’s boldest and most brilliant 5.5-inch IPS Quantum Display, the G4 takes smartphone display to the next level. Increased contrast, brightness, and color accuracy makes for ultra-clear and life-like images never before seen on a mobile device.

The LG V10, released late last year, offers a second screen in addition to an already-impressive 5.7-inch QHD main display. This additional ticker display allows for quick access to apps, messages, and calls without draining precious battery power. The LG V10’s ticker screen is just the beginning of the tech innovator’s movement toward providing creative, stylish, and efficient solutions to common problems of smartphone users today and tomorrow.

State-of-the-art imaging solutions

Tech experts are predicting a bright future for smartphone photography and videography. Powerful smartphone cameras allow amateurs to take high-resolution photos and videos, which can then be viewed, edited, and shared instantly. LG envisions a future where professional-level images can be captured by a smartphone equipped with the functions and controls of pro-grade cameras.

The LG G4 is the first smartphone in the world to feature manual camera mode, which allows users to easily control complex functions such as shutter speed, frame rate, ISO, white balance, and focus. The V10, on the other hand, features a manual video mode that allows for creative flexibility never before seen in a mobile device. Couple these unique features with instant editing capabilities and LTE upload speeds, and users can instantly produce and share impressive work within seconds.

Global recognition

As the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2016 in Barcelona looms closer, tech experts and enthusiasts are looking forward to a glimpse of the latest cutting-edge mobile technology. LG, apart from its current line of smartphones, will be presenting ways of integrating mobile into its next-generation smart technology that consumers can enjoy in the near future.

MWC also hosts the Global Mobile Awards (GMA), which hailed the 2014 flagship model LG G3 as Best Smartphone of the Year.

LG’s 2015 flagship smartphone, the G4, is selected for this year’s GMA Best Smartphone category. To select the world’s best smartphone, jurors evaluate each entry for physical design innovation and form, device performance, genuine innovation displayed, simplicity of use, unique attributes, price point vis-à-vis value for money, and market success, among other criteria.

To learn more about LG’s innovative smartphone offerings and its MWC participation, visit www.lg.com/ph, or www.LGnewsroom.com; like LG Mobile’s official Facebook page LG Mobile Philippines or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.