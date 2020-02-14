Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Sustains the Love with its 2nd Laundry Love for Taal

02/14/2020
Even if the Alert Level of Taal Volcano has been downgraded, the threat of a destructive volcanic eruption is still very real. Those affected by last month’s phreatic eruption are slowly trying to get their lives back together, but a lot of families, especially those in the volcano’s immediate vicinity, are left without anything to come home to.

While the worst might seem to be over, all of the evacuees still need a lot of help. LG Philippines was one of the organizations who were first to lend a hand last month by staging its popular Laundry Love Project which provided commercial grade washing machines so that Taal evacuees could have access to clean and hygienic clothing. LG, together with its team of employees and volunteers, visited the evacuation centers in Alfonso Central School, Kaylaway National Highschool, and DOH Rehab Center over the course of a week for the Laundry Love program and to provide medical missions to give physical and optical checkups for the evacuees.

LG is coming back to the evacuation centers in Batangas since there’s still work to be done. They will be re-staging the Laundry Love Project like last month but seeing the demand and the need for it, the company will be brining even more washing machines to cater to more families. They will be visiting the evacuation center in Laurel, Batangas for four days to ensure that everyone gets a chance.

LG will also be donating to this evacuation center 2 refrigerators, 2 LED Television sets, and 2 X-Boom speakers each, bringing the grand total of 25 refrigerators, 16 LED TVs, and 25 X-Boom speakers donated and distributed across the different evacuation centers. Speaking more about the program, LG Philippines’ Managing Director, Inkwun Heo, said “We’re here for the people of Taal. We sincerely hope that the worst is over, but rest assured that LG is fully committed to help in bringing this remarkable community back to its feet. Their resilience is a true testament to the strength of the Filipino people.”

To formally receive the donations, LG turned them over to _____, Mayor of ____. “It is with utmost gratitude that we accept LG’s generous support during this tumultuous time. You have our heartfelt thanks”.

 

 

###

 

 

About LG Electronics

Life's about more than having the latest technology, rather, it's about the experiences technology creates that impact our lives. LG Electronics Philippines delivers consumer electronics through top-of-the-line home entertainment, home appliances, and air solution products, that prepare Filipinos for their greatest moments. LG promises to bring "Innovation for a Better Life" nationwide - from Luzon, to Visayas, and Mindanao.

For more details, log on to lg.com/ph, like @LGPhilippines on Facebook and follow @LGPhilippines on Instagram.

