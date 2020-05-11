LG Helps Cleanup the Fight against COVID-19 at San Lazaro Hospital

LG Philippines has made its mission to support the frontliners combatting the COVID-19 pandemic in any way they can. The technology innovating company has been actively taking part in relief operations geared towards helping those in health institutions. Health workers from Manila’s San Lazaro hospital recently reached out to LG to request for assistance. One, they needed a way to wash the reusable PPEs that they were using, and two, they needed a way to store their food since they’re in the hospital round the clock. To accede their request, LG donated 3 washing machines and 1 refrigerator to keep their PPES nice and clean, as well as their food fresh and healthy.

LG Philippines Managing Director InkwunHeo reiterated the company’s commitment in helping the frontliners, stating “It is with utmost gratitude that we acknowledge these requests by our modern day heroes. We want to spare no expense in giving what we can in order to keep our dear frontliners safe and healthy.”

