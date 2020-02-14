LG Love is in the Air as LG Shares the Good Life

Love is in the Air as LG Shares the Good Life

#TeamLG offers free air-conditioner cleaning services to the affected residents of the Taal Ash Fall

As everyone breathes a collective sigh of relief with the downgrading of the Alert Level of Taal Volcano, the community in the immediate vicinity is left to pick up the pieces. Those affected by the volcano’s phreatic eruption are slowly easing back to their homes. It’s not an easy task as most of ground zero is still blanketed in volcanic ash – roads, houses, cars, everything. Air-conditioners in particular, need the most care given the circumstances.

Window-type and outdoor units covered in volcanic ash must be cleaned properly to ensure that the silicates and other particles from the ash don’t get inside your home. To help the residents of nearby communities, #TeamLG is offering free air-con cleaning services so that they have one less thing to worry about. Every ounce of help goes a long way. To avail of the service, contact ____ with the details of your LG air-conditioner and address. If qualified, a Customer Service Representative will call you to confirm your free cleaning schedule. Families with children, seniors, pregnant women, and PWDs will be given priority.

LG’s Managing Director, Inkwun Heo, says “It’s the least we can do. They’ve been through so much the past two months. We at LG stand by our commitment to the Filipino people. We’re here every step of the way to do what we can in helping the people of Taal rebuild their lives”.

