Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Love is in the Air as LG Shares the Good Life

CORPORATE 02/14/2020
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Love is in the Air as LG Shares the Good Life

#TeamLG offers free air-conditioner cleaning services to the affected residents of the Taal Ash Fall

 

As everyone breathes a collective sigh of relief with the downgrading of the Alert Level of Taal Volcano, the community in the immediate vicinity is left to pick up the pieces. Those affected by the volcano’s phreatic eruption are slowly easing back to their homes. It’s not an easy task as most of ground zero is still blanketed in volcanic ash – roads, houses, cars, everything. Air-conditioners in particular, need the most care given the circumstances.

Window-type and outdoor units covered in volcanic ash must be cleaned properly to ensure that the silicates and other particles from the ash don’t get inside your home. To help the residents of nearby communities, #TeamLG is offering free air-con cleaning services so that they have one less thing to worry about. Every ounce of help goes a long way. To avail of the service, contact ____ with the details of your LG air-conditioner and address. If qualified, a Customer Service Representative will call you to confirm your free cleaning schedule. Families with children, seniors, pregnant women, and PWDs will be given priority.

LG’s Managing Director, Inkwun Heo, says “It’s the least we can do. They’ve been through so much the past two months. We at LG stand by our commitment to the Filipino people. We’re here every step of the way to do what we can in helping the people of Taal rebuild their lives”.

 

 

 

 

###

 

About LG Electronics

Life's about more than having the latest technology, rather, it's about the experiences technology creates that impact our lives. LG Electronics Philippines delivers consumer electronics through top-of-the-line home entertainment, home appliances, and air solution products, that prepare Filipinos for their greatest moments. LG promises to bring "Innovation for a Better Life" nationwide - from Luzon, to Visayas, and Mindanao.

For more details, log on to lg.com/ph, like @LGPhilippines on Facebook and follow @LGPhilippines on Instagram.

Back To List