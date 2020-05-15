Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG helps The Medical City clean up the fight against COVID-19

05/15/2020
LG Philippines, in recognition of National Health Workers' Day as well as Labor Day, donated 3 washing machines to help the hardworking frontliners. LG provided 2 Front Load washing machines and 1 Top Load washing machine to The Medical City, one of the premier health institutions in the country.
LG Philippines’ Managing Director Inkwun Heo said “Our frontliners battling against an unseen enemy are true modern day heroes. They’re risking their lives every day and they’ve given beyond what’s expected. Our donation is just a small token of thanks. We hope this provides them some measure of relief and comfort.”
About LG Electronics, Inc.

Life's about more than having the latest technology, rather, it's about the experiences technology creates that impact our lives. LG Electronics Philippines delivers consumer electronics through top-of-the-line home entertainment, home appliances, and air solution products, that prepare Filipinos for their greatest moments. LG promises to bring "Innovation for a Better Life" nationwide - from Luzon, to Visayas, and Mindanao.
