We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG helps The Medical City clean up the fight against COVID-19
CORPORATE 05/15/2020
LG Philippines, in recognition of National Health Workers' Day as well as Labor Day, donated 3 washing machines to help the hardworking frontliners. LG provided 2 Front Load washing machines and 1 Top Load washing machine to The Medical City, one of the premier health institutions in the country.
LG Philippines’ Managing Director Inkwun Heo said “Our frontliners battling against an unseen enemy are true modern day heroes. They’re risking their lives every day and they’ve given beyond what’s expected. Our donation is just a small token of thanks. We hope this provides them some measure of relief and comfort.”
#LGRefrigerators #LGWashingMachines #LGShares
###
About LG Electronics, Inc.
Life's about more than having the latest technology, rather, it's about the experiences technology creates that impact our lives. LG Electronics Philippines delivers consumer electronics through top-of-the-line home entertainment, home appliances, and air solution products, that prepare Filipinos for their greatest moments. LG promises to bring "Innovation for a Better Life" nationwide - from Luzon, to Visayas, and Mindanao.
For more details, log on to lg.com/ph, like @LGPhilippines on Facebook and follow @LGPhilippines on Instagram.
- Previous
- Next
https://www.lg.com/content/lge/ph/en/about-lg/press-and-media/lg-the-medical-city.html isCopied
paste