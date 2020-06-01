LG helps Las Piñas’ frontliners keep it cool in battle against COVID-19

Global technology innovator LG Electronics has been one of the most active members of the private sector in responding to the COVID-19 crisis. The South Korean electronics conglomerate has played an active role in rising to the challenge posed by the global pandemic. On the local front, LG has been providing much needed assistance to the frontliners in various LGUs combatting the virus.





Recognizing the need for safe, straightforward, and comfortable testing booths for the frontliners, LG Philippines collaborated with Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers -Las Piñas-Muntinlupa (PSME-LPM) Chapter, in order to provide two sample collection booths to the Las Piñas Health Office. The summer heat, combined with the frontliners’ full body PPEs, can cause thermal stress especially since they have to stand for almost 8 hours inside the sampling booth. To help with this, LG outfitted the booths with window-type air-conditioners, which operate at sound levels as low as 44dB, eliminating unnecessary noise for smooth operation, as well as an anti-bacterial filter to trap harmful particles and bacteria.





LG Managing Director Inkwun Heo stresses the important of comfort for the frontliners, stating “Our brave health workers are risking their lives on a daily basis. We at LG are committed to give our all in giving them relief and comfort while in the line of duty. It’s the least we can do for their heroic deeds”.





