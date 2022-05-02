LG Underscores the Importance of Dedicated Gaming Monitors

As gaming becomes more popular and mainstream, the need for every advantage becomes crucial. Dedicated gaming accessories, such as keyboards, mouse, and even chairs have become hot commodities in the industry. One of the most important, albeit neglected upgrades for gamers is a gaming monitor. To the untrained eye, it would seem that there is no difference between a dedicated gaming monitor versus a standard one, but they are leagues apart, especially LG’s UltraGear line.





Whether you’re a professional gamer, an enthusiast, or a budding streamer, having a dedicated gaming monitor can help improve your game in numerous ways. Regular monitors have a slower refresh rate while LG’s UltraGear has 165Hz, which is blazing fast. This can spell the difference between winning or losing in crucial moments while in battle. A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes the image appear smoothly. The gamers can respond rapidly to opponents and aim at targets easily.





Standard monitors can have ghosting or blurring when playing games with fast paced action, too. The LG UltraGear’s 1m MBR helps smoother gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge. For reference, a standard monitor usually has a 7s response time together with a 75Hz refresh rate. Comparing it to LG’s 1ms and 165Hz, it’s absolutely in a league of its own.





Aside from the response time and refresh rate, LG’s UltraGear line also offers a slew of other perks to help improve your gaming experience. This monitor supports HDR10 with sRGB 95% (Typ.) enabling realistic visual immersion with rich colors and contrast. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see all the dramatic colors the game developers intended.





The LG UltraGear 32GN500 is NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor. It’s also equipped with AMD FreeSync™ Premium. Both features work together to provide gamers a seamless experience and fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.





Finally, LG’s UltraGear monitors look good. It is designed to be sleek, chic, and immersive. Aside from the eye-catching design and virtually borderless design, it is also ergonomic. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play the game more comfortably.





Elevate your gaming experience today and get the LG 32GN500 UltraGear monitor. You can visit LG’s official website for more information regarding the UltraGear line while you can purchase one in LG’s official flagship store in Lazada and Shopee.

