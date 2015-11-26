LG V10 sets smartphone innovation standards

The LG V10 pioneers smartphone features such as

Second Screen, Dual Front Cameras, Multi-View Window, and Manual Video Mode

MANILA — LG Electronics has always been in the forefront of coming up with impressive innovations. They have pioneered unique smartphone features such as the Rear-Key design, Knock Code, and Gesture Shot which now comes standard issue with LG’s mobile line. Earlier this year, LG puts another feather on its cap with the launch of their 2015 flagship—the LG G4. From the leather back case and gently curved display, to the first smartphone to sport a 16-megapixel rear shooter with the lowest aperture level of F/1.8, the fourth iteration of LG’s premium G Series is also the first smartphone to have a Manual Camera Mode.

Before 2015 ends, LG has once again surprised the world when they announced that they will be launching its new V Series starting with the LG V10. The latest smartphone from LG will be sporting features with many firsts such as the dedicated Second Screen for accessibility as well as the Dual Front Cameras for enhanced selfie experience. More than that, the LG V10 will also be the first smartphone to have Multi-View window feature which allows using the all three cameras—Dual Front Camera and rear camera—simultaneously laid out to up to four windows.

But the most impressive upgrade on the V10 is the fact that it will be the first smartphone to carry over the Manual Mode function to video for an immersive multimedia experience. With the new Manual Video Mode, users can adjust the shutter speed, frame rate, ISO, white balance, and focus as they record.

Unparalleled Multi-Media User Experience

The LG V10 sports a 16-megapixel rear shooter with F/1.8 apperture lens and OIS 2.0—very much like the LG G4. However, the difference lies with the LG V10’s 5-megapixel Dual Front Camera. Normally, wide angle images usually require a large, heavy lens which can distort the corners of photographs. The LG V10’s Dual Front Cameras are two separate lenses that allows to capture standard 80 degree selfies or perfect wide angle selfies of 120 degrees, without the need to pan the smartphone which increases the likelihood of camera shake. It ultimately eliminates the need for selfie-sticks to achieve that perfect groufie.

What LG G4 did with photography, the LG V10 offers a vast range of rich multi-media experience in video capturing, editing, and sharing. Being the first smartphone to feature manual video mode, the Manual Mode technology has been enhanced from the LG G4 to handle video recordings as well. It is now easy to create professional-quality videos by adjusting options such as shutter speed, frame rate, ISO, white balance and focus while recording. The V10 gives three resolution options for video recording--HD, Full HD, or Ultra HD—as well as two aspect rations—16:9 standard or 21:9 cinematic.

The LG V10 also comes with additional functions to match its impressive audio and video taking capabilities:

Steady Record uses an electronic image stabilization (EIS) optimized for recording video to neutralize shake, helping to capture sharper video footage even when you’re on the move

Snap Video Mode: create one video by combining many shorter videos

15-Sec. Auto Edit: create a short video highlight clip by automatically eliminating blurred frames and static scenes

Quick Video Editor: easily trim or change the frame rate and add after-effects, such as colors and background music

Quick Share: when finished recording, a pop-up appears on the display showing options of popular social networks to make video sharing even easier and faster

Audio Monitoring: adjust the sensitivity of the three microphones more accurately during video recording and directly monitor and control audio inputs

Wind Noise Filter: eliminate external wind noise for high-quality sound when shooting video outdoors

LG carries on the tradition for providing additional storage with its microSD slot under the removable back cover. Being the powerful smartphone that it is, the LG V10 is compatible to up to 2TB memory storage apart from its built-in 32GB internal memory, allowing budding directors to shoot as much 4K-quality videos that they want. Add to the package the removable 3,000mAh battery, V10 users can easily replace their battery packs to keep shooting more videos.

Designed for Durability Inside and Out

LG has been known to innovate the Knock Code, a personalized security feature for most of their smartphones. Taking things to the next level, LG V10 now also features a fingerprint sensor to unlock the smarpthone and turn on the display simultaneously.

LG makes sure that the V10 is durable both inside and out, that’s why the V10 sports a resilient Dura Gaud frame that firmly secures the display from accidental drops. The frame is composed of SAE grade 316L stainless steel, the same tough, hypoallergenic material used to make surgical tools and high-end watches. Because the edges and corners are the most vulnerable areas of a phone, the extra protection provided by the Dura Guard frame ensures maximum durability.

The LG V10 sports a tough but soft Dura Skin silicone back cover for added protection from direct impacts to the device. Dura Skin is soft to the touch but also is highly resistant to nicks and scratches. What’s more, the back grid pattern was designed specifically to offer a more secure grip.

“The LG V10 is yet another feat for our growing smartphone line as it is designed primarily for heavy users of both multi-media features and of course, the ever-growing social media universe—all packaged in a smartphone,” said Jay Won, Vice President for LG Mobile Philippines. “We are always out to push the boundaries of innovation and we believe that with the LG V10 we achieved more than we had hoped.”

The LG V10 has begun to roll out in Korea, United States, and key countries in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. As the Philippines welcomes the LG V10 to the local market for a retail price of Php 37,990, LG Mobile will be giving away a FREE 200 GB memory card valued at Php 11,000 starting from November 27 to November 29, 2015 in participating LG concept stores in the Philippines.

Key Specifications: Chipset: Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 808 Processor

Snapdragon™ 808 Processor Display: Main 5.7-inch QHD IPS Quantum Display (2560 x 1440 / 513ppi); Secondary Screen IPS Quantum Display (160 x 1040 / 513ppi)

Memory: 4GB LPDDR3 RAM / 64GB eMMC ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear) 16MP with F1.8 Aperture / OIS 2.0; Front) 5MP Dual Lens (80 o Standard Angle / 120 o Wide Angle)

Standard Angle / 120 Wide Angle) Battery: 3,000mAh (removable)

OS: Android 5.1.1 Lollipop

Size: 159.6 x 79.3 x 8.6mm

Weight: 192g

Network: LTE-A Cat. 6

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 4.1 / NFC / USB 2.0

Colors: Space Black

To learn more about the LG V10, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.