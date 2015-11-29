LG ELECTRONICS PHILIPPINES: TECHNOLOGY PARTNER OF APEC 2015 CULMINATING EVENTS

LG Electronics Philippines:

Technology Partner of APEC Summit 2015 culminating events

LG Electronics Philippines was the official technology partner during the APEC Summit in Manila. Apart from the world’s first 105-inch Super UHD TV model, 4K UHD and OLED TV models were also utilized as monitors stationed in various holding areas throughout the three-day event.

MANILA — When Asia-Pacific economic leaders meet, it means the region is in for a faster economic growth and prosperity. Serving as platform for these leaders’ dialogues with the primary purpose of forging a seamless regional economy is the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, which the Philippines has just recently hosted.

Leaders from APEC member economies arrived to attend this year’s summit in Manila, which centered on the theme “Building Inclusive Economies, Building a Better World.”

A global leader in technology, LG Electronics Philippines (LGEPH) took part in the 23rd APEC Summit as the technology partner of APEC Business Advisory Council’s (ABAC), the summit’s private sector body.

LGEPH provided the TV sets from their diverse range of home entertainment product line for the following culminating events: the APEC CEO Summit, the ABAC Members’ Meeting, and the APEC SME Summit. All meetings were spread out from November 13 to 19, 2015 in Makati City.

LGEPH Managing Director Sung Woo Nam said, “We take pride in being a part of this very important gathering of global economic and business leaders, whose outcome we hope to boost with our participation. Being part of APEC Summit 2015 is in keeping with our commitment to make the world a better place and life good for people.”

LG also provided TVs for the Presidential Lounges in NAIA Terminal 1, 2 and 3, and the Dignitaries’ Lounge in NAIA Terminal 3.

As APEC Philippines 2015 achieves its goals of building a better world, LG seeks to expand the impact and range of its contribution to this mission by utilizing its innovative products and technologies to give people better lives.

Photo caption:

LG TVs provided convenience for visiting delegates who attended the following APEC culminating events: the APEC CEO Summit, the ABAC Members’ Meeting, and the APEC SME Summit.