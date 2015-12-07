GIVE YOUR HOME KITCHEN AN INSTANT UPGRADE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF LG FRENCH DOOR REFRIGERATOR

MANILA – The holiday season is just around the corner, and so are the Christmas bonus and 13th month pay for most employees.

But before you splurge your bonus and savings shopping items that may not be that important for you and your family, why not put your hard-earned money in upgrading what is probably the most commonly used appliance in your home – your refrigerator.

Giving you the best options for an instant kitchen upgrade are LG Electronics’ expanded French door series with two more models to fulfill your dream of owning the most innovative kitchen appliance in the market.

Unlike other high-tech appliances that tend to look drab and uninviting, LG French door refrigerators offer the latest advancements in freshness in an elegantly designed package. It has been created to turn your kitchen into a stunning, most functional kitchen that you have always dreamed of.

The French door refrigerator models have big capacity that allows you to store more food than any other refrigerator. Plenty of space to keep your family’s favorite food conveniently organized and readily accessible.

The first two LG French door refrigerators that have been made available in the market are: the Door-in-Door (GR-M24FWCHL) and the Dual Door-in-Door (GR-D31FWCHL) models.

The world’s first-of-its kind refrigerator, the Door-in-Door model provides easy access and less cold air loss with its side-by-side, double doors that features a door within a door on the right side storage area. Aside from additional storage space and larger capacity, this innovative feature allows quick and easy access to commonly consumed food and drinks, thus making frequent trips to refrigerator more energy efficient.

Consumers can also opt for the Dual Door-in-door model for double convenience if they need added organization and more space. This model can store more and thus cut your grocery time significantly.

The two newer models in LG’s French Door collection are the basic French door model and the Opti Temp Zone. The most affordable among the French Door collection, the Basic French Door (GR-B24FWSHL) features a stylish new design, while the Opti Temp Zone (M23HWSHL) model gives optimal freshness to your food items.

Indeed, refrigerators mean so much being one of the most frequently visited appliance in one’s home. So, invest in LG French door refrigerators now and treat your family to a different kind of freshness and utmost storage capacity for their favorite food and beverage.

To learn more about LG’s new line of French Door refrigerator models, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG Philippines’ Facebook page; or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.