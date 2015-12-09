Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

FORD EVEREST, SPECIAL DISCOUNTS AND MORE WITH LG 'MERRIEST CHRISTMAS WITH LG' PROMO

CORPORATE 12/09/2015
Print

Share this content. You can share the items you like with your friends.

Ford Everest, special discounts and more with

‘Merriest Christmas with LG’ promo

Buy an LG smartphone to get amazing deals and

a chance to drive your own luxury SUV

 

MANILA, December 9, 2015 – LG Mobile Philippines has a special Christmas gift for its customers: each purchase of select LG smartphones, including the season’s most coveted premium mobile devices LG V10 and LG G4, is entitled to instant prizes. The purchase can be made in participating LG retail outlets and resellers nationwide.

 

“The ‘Merriest Christmas with LG’ is our holiday treat to our loyal customers,” said LG Mobile Philippines Vice President Jay Won. “It’s the season of celebration and giving, after all.”

 

After purchase, LG buyers can register on the LG Mobile Philippines Facebook app to get raffle coupons with exciting prizes at stake including LG smartphones, premium home appliances, Honda Wave 110 motorcycle,  a trip for two to South Korea and the grand prize—a brand new Ford Everest.

 

Discounts and freebies also abound: LG G4 buyers take an instant P3,000 off the regular price; LG G4 Beat LTE units come with a free LG Tone Bluetooth Headset valued at P1,990 up until December 13 only; and so much more. Each LG V10, G4, G4 Beat LTE, G4 Stylus, Magna, Leon, Max and L60 purchase also comes with a HOOQ voucher, which entitles the holder to a 60-day free access to blockbuster movies and in-demand TV series within their reach.

 

The ‘Merriest Christmas with LG’ promo runs from December 4, 2015 to January 17, 2016. Weekly raffle draws will begin on December 21, 2015. The grand raffle draw, with one lucky winner for each prize of an LG V10, an LG 65” Ultra HD TV and a Ford Everest Ambiente, will be held on January 18, 2016.

 

For complete details, visit (http://www.lg.com/ph/inside-lg/merriest-christmas-with-lg) or lg.com/ph, like the LG Mobile Philippines Facebook page or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.

Back To List