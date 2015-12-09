FORD EVEREST, SPECIAL DISCOUNTS AND MORE WITH LG 'MERRIEST CHRISTMAS WITH LG' PROMO

Ford Everest, special discounts and more with

‘Merriest Christmas with LG’ promo

Buy an LG smartphone to get amazing deals and

a chance to drive your own luxury SUV

MANILA, December 9, 2015 – LG Mobile Philippines has a special Christmas gift for its customers: each purchase of select LG smartphones, including the season’s most coveted premium mobile devices LG V10 and LG G4, is entitled to instant prizes. The purchase can be made in participating LG retail outlets and resellers nationwide.

“The ‘Merriest Christmas with LG’ is our holiday treat to our loyal customers,” said LG Mobile Philippines Vice President Jay Won. “It’s the season of celebration and giving, after all.”

After purchase, LG buyers can register on the LG Mobile Philippines Facebook app to get raffle coupons with exciting prizes at stake including LG smartphones, premium home appliances, Honda Wave 110 motorcycle, a trip for two to South Korea and the grand prize—a brand new Ford Everest.

Discounts and freebies also abound: LG G4 buyers take an instant P3,000 off the regular price; LG G4 Beat LTE units come with a free LG Tone Bluetooth Headset valued at P1,990 up until December 13 only; and so much more. Each LG V10, G4, G4 Beat LTE, G4 Stylus, Magna, Leon, Max and L60 purchase also comes with a HOOQ voucher, which entitles the holder to a 60-day free access to blockbuster movies and in-demand TV series within their reach.

The ‘Merriest Christmas with LG’ promo runs from December 4, 2015 to January 17, 2016. Weekly raffle draws will begin on December 21, 2015. The grand raffle draw, with one lucky winner for each prize of an LG V10, an LG 65” Ultra HD TV and a Ford Everest Ambiente, will be held on January 18, 2016.

For complete details, visit (http://www.lg.com/ph/inside-lg/merriest-christmas-with-lg) or lg.com/ph, like the LG Mobile Philippines Facebook page or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.