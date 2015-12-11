LG ELECTRONICS AND ONE CHAMPIONSHIP UNITE FOR SPORT, ENTERTAINEMTN, AND CHARITY

LG Electronics powers up the country's biggest gathering of MMA superstars.

MANILA – On December 11, 2015, consumer electronics giant LG Electronics teamed up with the world’s most exciting mixed martial arts (MMA) organization, ONE Championship to bring about the intense “ONE Championship: Spirit of Champions” match to the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

LG Electronics brings the spectacular ONE FC experience to MMA enthusiasts via the ONE Championship app available for free in LG Smart TVs. In photo is heavyweight champion Brandon "The Truth" Vera with the world's first and largest 105-inch LG Super ULTRA HD TV.

Headlining the much-awaited Heavyweight World Champion Division were top-ranking heavyweight champions, Brandon “The Truth” Vera versus Paul “Typhoon” Cheng. Vera conquered the octagon and was thus crowned as the ONE Championship Heavyweight World Champion. LG also presented the Flyweight match between Ana Julaton and Irina Marzepa, with Marzepa emerging as the winner.

Prior to the match, LG Electronics and ONE Championship visited Pangarap Foundation in Manila. This foundation provides shelter and care for underprivileged children, as well as livelihood training programs to ensure a self-sufficient future. Pangarap Foundation kids were thrilled to meet MMA legend and ONE Championship Vice President Rich Franklin, who taught them the basics of dodgeball, an American schoolyard classic.

After a fun afternoon of play, LG unveiled another surprise for the foundation: a premium Smart TV, with free access to epic ONE Championship matches and thousands of other materials, set up in the facility’s common area. Access to the LG Smart World App Store will greatly contribute to the kids’ recreational and bonding activities.

The dynamic Flyweight match which pitted Ana Julaton and Irina Mazepa against each other was presented by LG Electronics. LG Philippines Home Entertainment VP Tony An awarded Mazepa for her hard-earned victory.

Get more access to action-packed sports events and more by downloading the ONE Championship TV App from the LG Content Store.