LIVEN UP THE YULETIDE SPIRIT IN YOUR HOMES WITH LG PRODUCTS

Give your family the gift of technology with LG home appliances and gadgets

MANILA — The yuletide season is the best time to share your blessings with your loved ones.

Like most Filipinos who are family-oriented, you are probably thinking of upgrading your home with the best appliances in the market that will make your home more convenient and enjoyable for you and your family.

From smartphones or phablets to innovative and functional home appliances, LG Electronics Philippines has the perfect gift ideas for you and your family this holiday season.

LG 4K Curved OLED TV

Add wow factor and entertainment value to your homes with the LG 4K Curved OLED TV. LG marries 4K image up-scaling technology with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode), a feat that has never been accomplished before in the industry. LG’s 4K OLED TV is equipped with Tru 4K Engine Pro panels that make it an ideal match for ultra high definition imaging content. The curved body of the LG 4K OLED also makes for immersive viewing perfect from any angle.

LG French Door Refrigerator

Level up the look of your kitchen while enhancing the storage capacity and convenience of your refrigerator with the mega-capacity LG French Door refrigerator, where the fridge is on top and the freezer at the bottom, designed to follow a recent consumer study which showed that people tend to access the fridge more frequently than the freezer.

The LG refrigerator also features a door-in-door component that lets you access frequently needed items with ease while preventing cold air from escaping. The refrigerator also boasts of equally notable energy efficient features.

LG TurboWash or TurboShot Washing Machine

Make your family laundry more manageable with the LG TurboWash or TurboShot washing machines, which help clean your clothes quickly and easily. LG’s revolutionary TurboWash™ Front Load washers will allow you to reduce washing time on each large load of laundry without compromising cleaning performance. In speed washing function, it can take as fast as 15 minutes to finish a standard of one kilogram laundry load.

Meanwhile, LG’s Top Load washers with the innovative TurboShot technology enable superior washing and rinsing performance, as well as hygienic tub clean. TurboShot technology uses a rapid drum motion and waterfall-like jets to penetrate deep into fabrics and remove tough stains more quickly while helping yield impressive energy and water savings.

LG’s TurboWash and TurboShot models also feature 6 Motion Direct Drive (6 Motion DD) which lets you wash your clothes with more care and movement—the closest you can get to hand washing.

LG V10 Smartphone

The LG V10 surpasses most multimedia features that today’s smartphones possess and are enhanced for optimal performance, maximizing the creativity of today’s social media and tech-savvy consumers.

Consumers can look forward to V10’s distinctive new features such as its Second Screen, Dual Front Cameras and its Video Manual Mode—another first for the mobile tech giant. The wide angle lens on the V10 makes use of intricate software algorithm that combines images from the two separate lenses, eliminating the need for monopods and selfie sticks altogether and achieving the perfect groufie in gatherings.

LG Music Flow P7

No celebration is complete without music. The cheery spirit of Christmas can now be amped up anywhere with LG’s powerful portable speaker called the Music Flow P7. With its Bluetooth and WiFi capabilities, long-lasting battery, sleek compact body and rich 20W audio output, the P7 offers a consistently seamless music experience, enriching holiday gatherings among loved ones.

Any of these LG appliances and devices is sure to create more memories and make your Christmas merrier this year and the years to come.