LG WINS COVETED ITALIAN DESIGN AWARD FOR DUAL DOOR-IN-DOOR REFRIGERATOR

MANILA, December 15, 2015 – Global technology innovator LG Electronics (LG) has been awarded the prestigious Compasso d’Oro International Award for the revolutionary refrigerator design of the company’s Dual Door-in-Door™ refrigerators. The company took home the top prize in the Design Food Preparation and Instruments category.

As the oldest and most recognized award of its kind in Europe, the Compasso d’Oro (“Golden Compass”) was established in 1954 to celebrate the products that were Made in Italy. Hosted exclusively by Associazione per il Disegno Industriale (ADI), the theme for this year’s award was Design for Food and Nutrition. The 2015 competition was the first time the award was open to competitors from outside Italy, making LG among the first foreign winner of Compasso d’Oro International. Entries were evaluated on three criteria: Innovation, Communicative Quality and Sustainability. The official awarding ceremony took place recently in Milan.

LG’s Door-in-Door concept has revolutionized refrigerator design, giving users quick access to frequently sought food items while simultaneously cold air loss. LG took the initial Door-in-Door concept one step further by adding another Door-in-Door compartment to double the convenience. Door-in-Door technology reduces the amount of cold air loss by up to 47 percent1 and with the addition of a second independent Door-in-Door compartment, cold air loss is further reduced.

But the design innovation isn’t just on the outside. Various compartments in the Dual Door-in-Door™ refrigerator make organization very easy. The Family Space compartment can be accessed from the outside at the push of a button and is perfect for frequently accessed items such as snacks and drinks. The Cooking Space on the left can be opened with an Easy-Open Handle that is hidden by the bottom of the door trim and holds essential cooking ingredients such as chopped vegetables, condiments and sauces.

With Black Stainless finishing, LG’s Dual Door-in-Door™ provides a stylish design that is both aesthetically pleasing and leaves the outside fingerprint and smudge resistant so it always looks its best.

“We are pleased to be recognized as one of the first international companies to receive the prestigious 2015 Compasso d’Oro award,” Vice President for LG Philippines Home Appliances Youngmin Chae said. “Design plays a vital role in LG’s overall product development as it brings beauty and functionality to our consumers’ lifestyles. This award is a testament to LG’s intent and design leadership in the home appliance industry.”

1Based on testing conducted by Intertek for models SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC and LFX3194ST/02. According to LG’s internal test method, measurements are taken for the percentage reduction in the exchange rate of air when opening the Door-in-Door™ compartment compared to the main fridge door for 10 seconds. Results may vary by models and the duration of time the door remains open.