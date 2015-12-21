2016 OPENS UP A NEW WORLD OF TECH POSSIBILITIES

MANILA – 2015 has sealed LG Electronics’ position as an innovation leader in the local market, thanks to the Philippine launch of revolutionary LG products: the Curved 4K OLED TV and V10 smartphone, among others. With 2016 just around the corner, speculation on what more the tech industry can offer the world is at an all-time high. LG bravely lays out a trendsetting path for 2016, based on continuous market research and product development.

“We believe that being a tech leader is not just building on and repackaging existing technology and trying to get to the customers first, we want to find new ways to address what our customers need and want today and tomorrow,” said LG Philippines Managing Director Sung Woo Nam. “For LG, it’s about being ten steps ahead—we want to go beyond current expectations and provide venues for discovery and excitement. Tech innovation is going beyond the numbers and specifications. It’s about using tech to complement and amplify human experience.”

Huge investments in R&D are essential in maintaining LG’s superiority among its competitors, but it takes vision to be a true tech pioneer. Connecting the dots between user demands, market movement, groundbreaking discovery, originality and foresight takes serious commitment, and LG is proud to present the fruits of its effort toward an innovative future for its consumers. Here are some of the game-changing trends consumers can expect from LG.

Home entertainment revolutionized

LG continues to push the boundaries of home entertainment. This year alone, they modernized the definition of image quality in their TV models by combining High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K Ultra HD technologies with OLED technology, resulting in LG’s latest Curved 4K OLED TV.

HDR technology is bringing new life to TV Screens, with a brighter color range and perfectly detailed pictures. LG’s HDR-powered TVs produce the deeepest blacks, brightest whites, and richer, lusher colors provide a realistic viewing experience never before seen in home entertainment set-ups. 2016 will be a great year for those who demand larger-than-life entertainment right at their living rooms.

Redefined mobile

Thanks to heightened connectivity to other devices such as computers, tablets, digital cameras and TV, mobile is becoming truly indispensable to modern life. LG has remained at the forefront of the smartphone scene by introducing inspired ways for seamless integration of life and technology.

The brand’s latest mobile powerhouse, the V10, combines the features and functionalities of other devices in one stylish package. With professional-level still and video camera features, a second screen and more than enough power to tackle daily tasks and requirements, the V10 is the perfect fit for a constantly connected, fast-paced lifestyle.

Innovative storage solution

LG’s Dual Door-in-Door (DID) refrigerator will open a new world of innovative storage, design, and space solutions in the coming year. With a trademark Inverter Linear Compressor at its core, this sleek appliance ensures durability and energy efficiency without compromising on the looks department.

The Dual DID boasts of two mini-doors, mounted on top of the unit’s main doors, which allows users to store and quickly locate favorite food and drinks. Separate compartments also allow users to open one door without exposing the whole interior, thus minimizing the loss of cold air and preventing waste of valuable energy. Designed with convenience and ease of use in mind, the Dual DID is the epitome of great form and varied functions—perfect for the modern smart kitchen.

Powered by the spirit of innovation and revolutionary insight, LG Philippines is definitely leading the pack when it comes to exploring new ways of enhancing consumer experience and providing tech solutions to a rapidly changing world.