LG ELECTRONICS LAUNCHES NEW CONCEPT STORE IN ROBINSON'S GALLERIA CEBU
Global leader LG Electronics brings top-of-the-line technology closer to Cebu with the launch of its newest concept store in Robinsons Galleria Cebu. The store features the most cutting-edge LG products from home entertainment to home appliances to mobile devices. Seen in the photo during the official ribbon-cutting ceremony are (L-R): Savers Appliance Depot Managing Director Jack Uy; Robinsons Appliances President and COO Robina Gokongwei Pe; LG Philippines Managing Director Sung Woo Nam and Robinsons Appliances General Manager Hope Gokongwei Tang.
LG’s premium line-up includes the 84-inch Super ULTRA HD TV and the 55-inch Curved OLED TV—and high-end smartphones like the LG V10.
The new concept store is also a one-stop shop for premium LG home appliances such as the French Door refrigerator and the Front-Load Washer and Dryer.
