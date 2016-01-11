LG SMART TV OFFERS THE ULTIMATE NETFIX VIEWING EXPERIENCE IN PHILIPPINES

LG Smart TV Offers the Ultimate Netflix Viewing Experience in PH

MANILA – In line with its global partnership with multinational Internet TV provider Netflix, technology leader LG Electronics announced that the on-demand streaming operation will already be available in the Philippines starting today. This rollout succeeds other established markets (the Americas, Western Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Japan).

The expansion will bring an extensive library of high-quality content, including 4K HDR-mastered original TV series, to more markets in Asia, the Middle East and Europe. LG has been chosen as a primary global business partner of Netflix due to the superior picture quality and performance they lend to the Smart TV industry and the Netflix viewing experience alike.

Among Netflix’s acclaimed original TV show series are Marvel’s Daredevil, Orange is the New Black and Sense8. The company also plans to provide global members with its HDR-mastered original TV series Marco Polo. Netflix has praised LG’s 4K HDR OLED TVs for having the purest black, contrast and color vibrancy, all factors which ensure enhanced details and greater dimension when displaying their content.

“We are excited and honoured to ring in 2016 by bringing prestigious content provider Netflix to the country,” LG Philippines Home Entertainment VP Tony An said. “This breakthrough partnership will grant our Filipino consumers access to their favorite movies and TV shows whenever they want in their LG Smart TVs. More than producing cutting-edge technology through our products, we continue to provide top-notch experiences in home entertainment.”

Netflix is now available in selected LG Smart TV models in the Philippines. For more information, visit www.lg.com/ph; like LG’s official Facebook page “LG TV Philippines” or follow @LGPhilippines on Twitter and Instagram.