Light Up Your World with LG OLED TV

LG changes the game once more with its groundbreaking self-lit pixel technology. Constantly evolving, the global technology giant has outdone itself with its upgraded OLED TV line. LG builds upon its impressive experience in innovating to showcase self-lit pixels that offer spectacular picture quality and a whole host of design possibilities, while the latest cutting-edge technologies help deliver unprecedented levels of wonder. This is everything you love about TV — elevated in every way.

LG OLED offers infinitely better contrast than other TVs. The self-lit pixels are able to provide unrivaled contrast as they turn on and off to achieve perfect blacks and infinite contrast. LED and Mini LED TVs use backlights that are not self-emissive. This means they can't create perfect black and can also suffer from the halo effect. Self-lit pixels don't have this problem — there's no light bleed and no halo, so you get perfect black and better image quality. Because of its self-lit pixels, LG OLED TVs also offer a better, ultra-slim silhouette.

Color reproduction is also top notch. LG OLED TVs not only express perfect black, but also original color. Intertek, a global testing agency based in the UK, has certified that LG OLED displays have 100% color fidelity. This means on-screen colors closely match those of the original image. LED TVs simply can't match this standard of color reproduction.

The new panel has also been redesigned with an added layer made of a stronger emissive material that refines the wavelengths of light. This increases efficiency and improves brightness with the same amount of light input. The materials used for OLED lighting have also been changed to enhance and strengthen light intensity. The result of all this is a brighter, sharper image, and a better viewing experience.

LG Philippines’ Managing Director Mr. Sungjae Kim says “We are happy to be able to deliver a different, unrivaled viewing experience to all Filipinos because of the LG OLED TVs. Self-lit pixel technology is as groundbreaking as it gets and we foresee this innovation to be key in pushing the envelope further.”

LG is a Big Winner at This Year’s Red Dot and CES 2022 Innovation Awards

LG Electronics has taken home 25 honors from this year’s Red Dot Award, continuing its success at the prestigious annual design awards program. Among the company’s impressive haul were three Best of the Best accolades for the LG washer and dryer with an upgradability option, a new LG lifestyle OLED TV and the LG DualUp Monitor Ergo.

LG PuriCare AeroTower air purifier and the LG tiiun were recognized in the Innovative Product category. Other LG products honored at this year’s awards include the LG One:Quick Flex all-in-one display solution, LG UltraGearTM gaming laptop, LG OLED evo Gallery Edition and other OLED evo TV models, all lauded for their aesthetically pleasing and user-centric designs.





The Red Dot Award is one of the most prestigious competitions for product design, communication design and design concepts, with the distinctive Red Dot winner logo seen as a respected mark of quality around the world. This year, approximately 7,800 products were submitted for the jury’s consideration.





Meanwhile, LG Electronics also swept up a grand collection of CES® awards at the 2022 event across its home appliance, home entertainment and business solutions categories. In all, LG tallied approximately 150 awards and accolades from various publications covering the first-ever physical/virtual hybrid CES event.





Among the top honors earned were 24 CES Innovation Awards and the 2022 CES Editor’s Choice awards from USA TODAY’s consumer product reviews division, Reviewed. LG was recognized as the most-awarded brand by USA TODAY/Reviewed with LG’s OLED evo C2 Series, PuriCare™ AeroTower, DualUp Monitor, Soundbar S95QR and Washer and Dryer Pair earning recognition based on four key criteria: innovation, technology, design and value.

