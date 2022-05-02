REFRESH THE SOUND OF SUMMER WITH LG AUDIO

Summer is fast approaching and you know what that means - it’s time to party (responsibly, of course). The best place to catch up with friends and family in a socially responsible way is to hold the gathering at the comfort of home. Having house events, whether it’s a pool party, a karaoke contest, or a simple catching up session, lets you celebrate while maintaining safety as a priority.

One of the best ways to chill and keep the vibe going during house parties is to have a great sound system. Even if guests are socially distancing themselves, they’ll still be able to enjoy the music or program you’ve prepared. LG’s XBOOM CL88 offers a powerful 2900-watt sound that is sure to keep your party going strong until late in the evening. If you feel the sound is still lacking, you can link multiple units to double the power.

If dancing is on everyone’s mind, the LG’s XBOOM CL88 has colored lights that flash in sync with the music to add excitement and atmosphere to parties. If you or one of your guests has dreams of becoming a DJ, you’re in luck. You can use the DJ app to have fun using a variety of DJ sound effects straight from your smartphone.It also has a party accelerator function that builds up sound, culminating in a thunderous boom. Make sure your neighbors are out. Or invite them to the party, too.

The Karaoke Star feature is key to making your Summer parties enjoyable. Singing is easy and enjoyable with a voice canceller to reduce in-track vocals and a key changer that tunes the music to your voice. You can also choose 18 different vocal effects to sing with. Make sure to disinfect the mic with each use. If your house party is geared towards sports, you can also connect the CL88 to your LG TV via Bluetooth® to experience a more impressive, room-filling sound.

Prepare for your Summer party by purchasing the LG XBOOM CL88 today. You can visit www.lg.com/ph for more information. You can purchase the XBOOM speakers from authorized retailers or in LG's flagship online stores in Lazada and Shopee.

LG Electronics has taken home 25 honors from this year’s Red Dot Award, continuing its success at the prestigious annual design awards program. Among the company’s impressive haul were three Best of the Best accolades for the LG washer and dryer with an upgradability option, a new LG lifestyle OLED TV and the LG DualUp Monitor Ergo.

LG PuriCare AeroTower air purifier and the LG tiiun were recognized in the Innovative Product category. Other LG products honored at this year’s awards include the LG One:Quick Flex all-in-one display solution, LG UltraGearTM gaming laptop, LG OLED evo Gallery Edition and other OLED evo TV models, all lauded for their aesthetically pleasing and user-centric designs.





The Red Dot Award is one of the most prestigious competitions for product design, communication design and design concepts, with the distinctive Red Dot winner logo seen as a respected mark of quality around the world. This year, approximately 7,800 products were submitted for the jury’s consideration.





Meanwhile, LG Electronics also swept up a grand collection of CES® awards at the 2022 event across its home appliance, home entertainment and business solutions categories. In all, LG tallied approximately 150 awards and accolades from various publications covering the first-ever physical/virtual hybrid CES event.





Among the top honors earned were 24 CES Innovation Awards and the 2022 CES Editor’s Choice awards from USA TODAY’s consumer product reviews division, Reviewed. LG was recognized as the most-awarded brand by USA TODAY/Reviewed with LG’s OLED evo C2 Series, PuriCare™ AeroTower, DualUp Monitor, Soundbar S95QR and Washer and Dryer Pair earning recognition based on four key criteria: innovation, technology, design and value.

