See More, Do More With LG UltraWide Monitors

Multitasking when working (or even just surfing or playing) is the norm nowadays. It’s expected, even. However, when you do it using regular monitors, you’ll quickly run out of space and hurt your fingers alt-tabbing every few seconds or so. One of the best innovations over the past few years is the ultra wide monitor which gives you a lot more space to work with, making it comfortable and enhancing your overall experience with an immersive field of view.

LG’s UltraWide line of monitors excels in providing extra screen real estate to increase your productivity. The UltraWide Full HD resolution (2560x1080) offers 33% more screen space in width than a FHD resolution (1920x1080) display, giving an aspect ratio of 21:9.

Especially for students at home, the UltraWide 29WP500-B gives you plenty of benefits towards learning. You can easily manage textbooks, lectures, conversations and searches in a single view and turn the wide screen into your favorite online classroom. When used for work, you can view two windows at the same time. This enables you to work with reports at a glance with datasheets and slides side by side without repeating alt-tab countless times. Reader Mode also provides less blue and adds improved visual comfort. Reducing blue light helps lessen eye fatigue. This feature creates a screen with a color temperature similar to paper and provides optimal conditions for reading.

LG UltraWide monitors aren’t just about screen real estate, too. The picture is no slouch. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 high dynamic range, based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content. Since it is an IPS display, it also offers impeccable color accuracy, boasting 99% coverage of the sRGB color spectrum.

When it’s time to relax after work, the UltraWide also excels in gaming. With AMD FreeSync technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering. Input lag is also reduced with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.

LG is a Big Winner at This Year’s Red Dot and CES 2022 Innovation Awards

LG Electronics has taken home 25 honors from this year’s Red Dot Award, continuing its success at the prestigious annual design awards program. Among the company’s impressive haul were three Best of the Best accolades for the LG washer and dryer with an upgradability option, a new LG lifestyle OLED TV and the LG DualUp Monitor Ergo.

LG PuriCare AeroTower air purifier and the LG tiiun were recognized in the Innovative Product category. Other LG products honored at this year’s awards include the LG One:Quick Flex all-in-one display solution, LG UltraGearTM gaming laptop, LG OLED evo Gallery Edition and other OLED evo TV models, all lauded for their aesthetically pleasing and user-centric designs.





The Red Dot Award is one of the most prestigious competitions for product design, communication design and design concepts, with the distinctive Red Dot winner logo seen as a respected mark of quality around the world. This year, approximately 7,800 products were submitted for the jury’s consideration.





Meanwhile, LG Electronics also swept up a grand collection of CES® awards at the 2022 event across its home appliance, home entertainment and business solutions categories. In all, LG tallied approximately 150 awards and accolades from various publications covering the first-ever physical/virtual hybrid CES event.





Among the top honors earned were 24 CES Innovation Awards and the 2022 CES Editor’s Choice awards from USA TODAY’s consumer product reviews division, Reviewed. LG was recognized as the most-awarded brand by USA TODAY/Reviewed with LG’s OLED evo C2 Series, PuriCare™ AeroTower, DualUp Monitor, Soundbar S95QR and Washer and Dryer Pair earning recognition based on four key criteria: innovation, technology, design and value.





