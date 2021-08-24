LG Electronics, Inc. Sponsors 2021 HVAC Design Award Asia in Korea

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, 24 August 2021– LG Electronics Inc. will be sponsoring this year’s HVAC Design Award Asia that will be held in Korea as part of the brand’s continuous commitment in developing new innovations and providing electronic products that help consumers live better.

The competition is organized by SAEK (The Society of Air-Conditioning and Refrigerating Engineers of Korea) that aims to provide fair, ethical and competitive platform to highlight, incentivize and advocate good HVAC designs and bring subsidiary consultants with different experience levels and diverse disciplines across four Asian countries such as Vietnam, Philippines, Thailand, and Singapore.

“We, at LG Electronics, have always believed that to fully offer optimum solutions and new experiences, we stick to the fundamentals – people, sincerity and sustainable innovation to achieve a better life. We are looking forward to see how latest design and advances in technology can help us breakthrough in solving our most pressing environmental challenges.” said Managing Director, LG Electronics Philippines, Mr. Sungjae Kim.

HVAC Design Award Asia’s chosen teams will get support from LG Electronics’ technical and non-technical members throughout the competition while the winning team will have the chance to represent their country for the finals in September.

One team will have the chance to win gold medal along with LG Electronics products or travel vouchers worth USD 6,000 in total. While two teams will get silver medal and a total of USD 3,000 worth of prizes and USD 1,500 in total prizes for three teams who will win bronze. Official announcement of winners will be held in Korea in October.

The judges are composed of executive group members of renowned mechanical and HVAC-related departments from Major Universities and PhDs from the National Laboratory of HVAC R&D in Korea.

Criteria will be based off how the design proposal was built and its added value to building by utilizing new products and solutions such as Multi V 5, Multi V S, Dual Vane, Air-purification kit, DOAS (Dedicated Outdoor Air System), Multi V Water and TMS (Total Management System). Each design submitted will be categorized by 4 buckets – Needs, Approach, Benefits and Differentiation.









Complete details of the competition and guidelines are available in HVAC Design Award Asia website

###





About LG Electronics Inc.





Life's about more than having the latest technology, rather, it's about the experiences technology creates that impact our lives. LG Electronics Philippines delivers consumer electronics through top-of-the-line home entertainment, home appliances, and air solution products, that prepare Filipinos for their greatest moments. LG promises to bring "Innovation for a Better Life" nationwide - from Luzon, to Visayas, and Mindanao.

For more details, log on to lg.com/ph, like @LGPhilippines on Facebook and follow @LGPhilippines on Instagram. LG products are available in all authorized dealers nationwide both in-store and online.

Visit LG.com.ph for a complete list of our retail partners. You can also visit LG's Official Flagship Store in Lazada.

About LG Electronics Air Solution Business Unit





LG Electronics’ Air Solution Business Unit is a global leader in HVAC and energy solutions with a comprehensive portfolio of proven expertise and performance. Launching Korea’s first residential air conditioner in 1968, LG has paved the way for total HVAC solutions over the last five decades through strategic utilization of advanced technologies. With a well-established production base and industry-leading capacity, the company provides effective HVAC solutions for both the commercial and residential sectors. Its wide range of cutting-edge systems for heating, ventilation and air conditioning truly represent LG’s initiative in offering the most optimized solutions for a variety of uses. Pursuant to its mission of “Innovation for a Better Life,” the company offers solutions boasting high energy efficiency and reliability based on its state-of-the-art knowhow and technologies to ensure the most optimal environment for users.

For more information about LG Air Solutions PH, like and follow @LGAirSolutionsPH on Facebook.



