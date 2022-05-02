View the Marriage of Art & Technology at Art Fair PH 2022

Art Fair PH 2022 is on full display! Founded in 2013, Art Fair Philippines is the premier platform for showcasing the best in modern and contemporary Philippine visual art and being a bridge to the international art space. For this year’s event, AFP partnered with LG Philippines to display Jeremy Couillard's masterpieces in #LGOLED TVs. The celebrated new media artist’s stunning work came to life with the help of LG TVs staged at #ArtFilm Section at the Ayala Triangle Gardens Amphitheater. You can walk around the fair and be transported into the fantastical worlds and new dimensions inspired by the video game Fuzz Dungeon. Moreover, Couillard's new film There Is No Up or Down, Only Attraction will premiere at the event. This particular film explores curious creatures across galactic vistas, pixelated gaming maps, and streetscapes.





LG’s OLED TVs are the perfect platform to display new media art. Its award-winning self-lit pixel technology elevates picture quality to a whole new level, bringing every ounce of detail to life. The same content can look different depending on which display technology a TV has. New media art can look different on LED TVs versus what was envisioned by the artist. LG OLED TVs have self-lit pixels that turn on and off to achieve perfect black and infinite contrast. LED and Mini LED TVs use backlights that are not self-emissive. This means they can't create perfect black and can also suffer from the halo effect. Self-lit pixels don't have this problem — there's no light bleed and no halo, so you get perfect black and better image quality. You get to see images and videos exactly as to how the artist imagined it.





Another benefit to using LG OLED TVs to display art is its seamless design fit for a gallery. Because of its self-lit pixel technology, no backlights are used, allowing for more innovative designs that are ultra-slim, have almost no bezels, and can even bend and roll — it's a feat of engineering that has to be seen to be believed. The LG OLED Gallery Design TVs has a profile so slim that it appears stuck to your wall. It hangs flush like a work of art, elevating your home interior like no other TV can. It’s a piece of art in itself.

LG Philippines’ VP for Home Entertainment, Sunho Choi, is excited about the collaboration in the name of art. “Our LG OLED TVs have a gallery design that makes it look like a work of art on walls so seeing it displaying cutting-edge artwork is quite an experience.” Trickie Lopa, one of the organizers of Art Fair Philippines, shares the same sentiments “We’re happy that LG is part of this year’s AFP and we’re hoping that this is the start of a beautiful and consistent partnership in the coming years.”





https://www.lg.com/ph/promotions Purchase an LG OLED TV today and you’ll also be able to receive free IQIYI for one year. IQIYI is an online streaming service that offers content from various Asian markets. You can read more about current LG promotions here:

Hang a piece of art in your home by purchasing an LG TV today. You can visit the nearest authorized LG dealer store to see it in action or grab one from LG’s flagship online stores inand

