LG Soundbar S40T

LG Soundbar S40T

LG Soundbar S40T

Front view of LG Soundbar S40T and subwoofer

The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

The ideal sound companion for your LG TV

Complete the LG TV experience with the soundbar that beautifully complements its design and sonic performance.

*Product shown above is for simulation purposes only. Actual product may vary.

Grand soundscapes surround you

LG Remote is pointing towards a LG TV with LG Soundbar underneath. LG TV is showing the WOW Interface menu on the screen. LG Soundbar, LG TV and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Two branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom. LG Soundbar with three differing TV screens above. One shows a movie, one shows a concert, and the other shows a news broadcast. Below the soundbar, there are three icons to show each genre.

*Screen images simulated.
**Product shown above is for simulation purposes only. Actual product may vary.

WOW Interface

Simplicity is right at your fingertips

Access WOW Interface through your LG TV for clear and simple soundbar control, like changing sound modes, profiles, and accessing other handy features, even while you watch.

*Screen images simulated.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***WOW Interface Compatible TVs : OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. FHD 63 Compatible TVs may vary by year of release.
****WOW Interface may vary depending on soundbar model.
*****Please note the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
******Product shown above is for simulation purposes only. Actual product may vary.

Feel every detail of an audio panorama

2.1ch Ultimate Sound

Alluring sound all around

Become part of the scene as 300W 2.1ch surround sound and a subwoofer make bold, lifelike soundscapes.

LG Soundbar, LG TV and subwoofer are in a living room displaying screen image with playing a musical performance. Two branch of white soundwaves made up of droplets project from the soundbar and a subwoofer is creating a sound effect from the bottom.

*Screen images simulated.
**Product shown above is for simulation purposes only. Actual product may vary

Sound senses how you like to listen

AI Sound Pro

Every mood and genre sounds right

AI Sound Pro categorizes different sounds into effects, music, and voices, and then applies the ideal settings to create the optimal audio experience.

*Screen images simulated.
**Product shown above is for simulation purposes only. Actual product may vary

Clear sound for a clean planet

Recycled Inside

Internal parts made with recycled plastic

LG Soundbars use recycled plastic use on top and bottom parts. Proof we're taking a more eco-minded approach to soundbar production.

There is a frontal perspective of the soundbar behind and a metal frame depiction of the soundbar in front. An inclined observation of the rear of the soundbar's metal frame with the words "Recycled Plastic" indicating the edge of the frame.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
****Product shown above is for simulation purposes only. Actual product may vary.

Recycled Outside

Jersey fabric made with plastic bottles

All LG Soundbars are thoughtfully designed with careful consideration to ensure a high percentage of reclaimed materials. The Global Recycled Standard certifies that the polyester jersey fabric is made from plastic bottles.

A pictogram shows plastic bottles with the word "plastic bottles" underneath. A right sided arrow points to a recycling symbol with the phrase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" underneath. A right sided arrow points to the left part of a LG soundbar with the phrase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" underneath.

*Exact certifications may vary by soundbar model.
**Screen images simulated.
***Use of recycled plastic and certifications may vary by model.
****Product shown above is for simulation purposes only. Actual product may vary.

Print

Key Specs

  • Number of Channels

    2.1

  • Output Power

    300 W

  • Main

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

All Spec

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Cinema

    Yes

  • Game

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • USB

    1

  • Optical

    1

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.1

  • Number of Speakers

    3 EA

  • Output Power

    300 W

AUDIO FORMAT

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Yes

  • AAC

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

WEIGHT

  • Main

    1.65 kg

  • Subwoofer

    4.2 kg

  • Gross Weight

    7.6 kg

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Optical Cable

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    22 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Power Consumption (subwoofer)

    35 W

