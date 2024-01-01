We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOM CL98-FB
All Spec
SOUND
-
Channel
2.0 Ch
-
Power
3500W
-
Solution
Bass Blast +Compression HornParty Accelartor +Vocal Effects
DESIGN
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Main
450 x 167 x 332
-
Size (W x H x D) mm - Speaker
460 x 698 x 394
-
Lighting
Multi Color LightingX-Flash Lighting
FEATURES
-
Playability
CD(2) USBFMPortable In
-
Wireless
BluetoothLG Bluetooth AppMulti JukeboxWireless Party LinkTV Sound Sync
-
Karaoke
Yes
-
DJ
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.