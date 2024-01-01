Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Hi Fi System LG XBOOM LK72B 40W Loud Speaker

Hi Fi System LG XBOOM LK72B 40W Loud Speaker

LK72B

Hi Fi System LG XBOOM LK72B 40W Loud Speaker

Bass Blast+

Advanced EQ, Bass Blast+

Deeper bass and clearer vocals are made possible with Bass Blast+. It features advanced EQ for perfect, customized sound.

Advanced EQ, Bass Blast+1

Bass Blast+ is the new, advanced version of Bass Blast. It increases bass and treble clarity while maintaining powerful sound output.

Alt text

Wireless Audio Streaming via Bluetooth1

Wireless Audio Streaming via Bluetooth

Easily connect your mobile devices via Bluetooth and enjoy your favorite music using the LG XBOOM LK72B.
Specially Designed Remote Control1

Specially Designed Remote Control

You can separately control the bass level of the music for a personalized listening experience.

FM Radio Playback1

FM Radio Playback

Tune in to any FM radio station to listen your favorite radio shows and music.

Port. In/Aux In1

Port. In/Aux In

Easily connect your PC, laptop, tablet, game console or mobile phone to LG XBOOM LK72B via Port. In and Aux In.

USB & SD Card Playback1

USB & SD Card Playback

Just plug a USB memory drive or SD Card loaded with music into your LG XBOOM LK72B speaker system to enjoy your favorite music.

Wall Mountable<br>1

Wall Mountable

LG XBOOM LK72B satellite speakers can easily be mounted on the wall, saving space and making them an integral part of your TV.

*The products require wired connection.

Print

All Spec

AMPLIFIER

  • Channel

    2.1 Channel

  • Watts

    40 Watts RMS

  • Front Speakers L/R

    10W x 2

  • Sub-Woofer

    20W

CONNECTIONS

  • Portable In

    (.5 Vrms 3.5 stereo jack) (1)

  • SD Card

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • Audio L/R

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

