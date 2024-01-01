We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG XBOOMGo PL7
All Spec
PRODUCT FEATURES
-
Features
Meridian Technology
Dual Action Bass (Passive Radiator)
Sound Boost
Multi Color Lighting
(IPX5) Water/Splashproof
Battery Life 24 hours
Wireless Party Link (Dual/Multi)
-
Equalizer
Sound Boost
Standard
-
Convenience
Multipoint
Wireless party link (Dual mode)
Wireless party link (Multi mode)
BLE (Auto music play)
Upgrade Manager(FOTA)
Bluetooth App(Android/iOS)
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
Lighting
Water/Splashproof (IPX5)
Bluetooth
Battery Indicator
Speaker phone
Security lock
-
Bluetooth Audio Format
apt-X HD, apt-X, SBC, AAC
PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
-
Speaker
Woofer Unit: 2.3inch x 2ea
Impedance - 4Ω
-
Connections
Aux in 3.5
USB C-type (Female)
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Battery
Battery Capacity -7.4V,3900mAh
Battery Charging time -5
Battery Life 24hrs↑
-
Dimension:(W x H x D) mm
Main: 245 x 98 x 98
-
Net Weight: (Kg)
Net: 1.46Kg
-
Gross Weight: (Kg)
Gross: 1.86Kg
-
