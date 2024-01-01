Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
25L NeoChef™ Smart Inverter Objet Microwave Oven in Beige

MS2535GIK

25L NeoChef™ Smart Inverter Objet Microwave Oven in Beige

Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™

It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.

Even Heating & Defrosting

No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty

Smart Inverter controls precisely temperature to heat foods up and defrost evenly.
Fast Cooking

Cook Faster Enjoy More

Detailed cooking power distributes heat a wide range of foods 1.5 times faster.
Fermentation

Easy Home-Made Yogurt

Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.
Steaming

Simple Healthy Steam Veggies

You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently.

*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.

User-Friendly Features

Highly Convenient User Centered Functions

It shows a hand wiping the inner side of LG Neochef™

EasyClean™

EasyClean™ provides a quick and convenient way to clean your oven.

It shows the turn table with the 8 stable points.

Stable Turntable

It shows LG Neochef™ that inner led lamp on.

3 Times Brighter LED Lamp

It shows a big dish put in the LG Neochef™.

Smaller Size, Larger Capacity

Summary

DIMENSIONS

/ph/images/spec/MS2535GIK-M.jpg
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
Door Design
Divided
Oven Capacity (L)
25
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
322 x 228 x 335

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Door Color

    Mist Beige

  • Door Design

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Mist Beige

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    25

  • Type

    Solo

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • How to Cook

    Manual

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1150

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    1000

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    25

  • Smart Inverter

    Yes

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1150

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    292

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Panel Touch

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    No

  • Auto Reheat

    No

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    No

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    No

  • Inverter Defrost

    Yes

  • Melt

    Yes

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    Yes

  • Roast

    No

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    Yes

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Mist Beige

  • Door Glass Design

    Clear

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Interior Color

    Gray

  • Outcase Color

    Mist Beige

  • Printproof Finish

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)

    322 x 228 x 335

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    540 x 294 x 417

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)

    476 x 272 x 369

  • Product Weight (kg)

    8.5

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    1000

  • Required Power Supply (V/Hz)

    230V / 60Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

ACCESSORIES

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

