We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24.2 Cu. Ft. Objet Collection French Door InstaView™ Refrigerator
*Product in the video is for illustration purpose only. Mint Green-Beige is the only available color in the Philippines
Seals in Farm Freshness Longer
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
*Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae
*Tested by Intertek, ISO27447 Test Protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions. *Blue light is used for illustration only.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Connect for Easier Control
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to LG ThinQ.
*The appliance supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks only. To check your network frequency, contact your Internet service provider or refer to your wireless router manual.
*Smart feature and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor.
*Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption and noise level between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
617
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1860 x 680
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
InstaView
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Mint-Beige
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Multi Door
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
617
-
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
384
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Inner Top Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
142
-
Product Weight (kg)
133
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1860 x 680
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
Glass
-
Finish (Door)
Mint-Beige
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
-
Handle Type
Square Handle
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
6
-
Refrigerator Light
Top + Side LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
-
Shelf_Folding
1-step folding
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
No
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
-
Drawer_Freezer
6 Tranparent
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.