24.2 Cu. Ft. Objet Collection French Door InstaView™ Refrigerator

RJF-Q242GS

Neutral Designs for Your Kitchen

Create your own space to express unique taste and personality.

Light on inside when knocking twice.
InstaView™

Knock Twice & See Inside

Knock twice and see more of what's inside with the latest generation of InstaView™

*Product in the video is for illustration purpose only. Mint Green-Beige is the only available color in the Philippines

LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

door cooling function on the inside top can preserve the things stored freshly.
Door Cooling+

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Fast

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with even and faster performance of Door Cooling+

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between Door Cooling+™ and Non-Door Cooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from the actual product.
*Door Cooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

Highlighted Hygiene Fresh
Hygiene Fresh+

Minimize Bacteria and Odors, Maximize Freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh+, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.999%* of bacteria.

*Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae
*Tested by Intertek, ISO27447 Test Protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions. *Blue light is used for illustration only.

image shows how folding shelf is operated. By simply sliding it back, more space is created to store tall bottles.
Folding Shelf

Design for Tall Items

The Folding Shelf gives you double the height to store taller items.
By simply sliding it back, you can create more space for tall items like a tall bottle or pot.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your refrigerator in a way you never could before. Turn on ‘Express Freeze’ with just the tap of a button.

Connect for Easier Control

Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification straight to your phone to alert you.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to LG ThinQ.
*The appliance supports 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi networks only. To check your network frequency, contact your Internet service provider or refer to your wireless router manual.
*Smart feature and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Logo of Inverter Linear Compressor with 10 year warranty and Inverter Linear
Smart Inverter Compressor™

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ keeps food at the peak of freshness with less energy consumed.
*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor.
*Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption and noise level between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

RJF-Q242GS
Product Type
Multi Door
Storage Volume Total (L)
617
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
914 x 1860 x 680
Door Cooling+
Yes

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    617

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    914 x 1860 x 680

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Mint-Beige

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    617

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    384

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Inner Top Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    142

  • Product Weight (kg)

    133

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    914 x 1860 x 680

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Glass

  • Finish (Door)

    Mint-Beige

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

  • Handle Type

    Square Handle

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top + Side LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    1-step folding

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 Tranparent

