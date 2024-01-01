We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG V10
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Connectivity
Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 4.1 NFC, USB 2.0
-
CPU
Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 Processor
-
Display
5.7 QHD IPS Quantum Display (1440 x 2560, 513ppi) Dual Screen (160 x 1040, 513ppi)
-
Operating System
Android 5.1.1 Lollipop
-
Camera
Front: Dual 5MP F2.2 (Wide 120°), Normal 80°) / Rear: 16MP F1.8 with OIS 2.0
-
Memory
4GB LPDDR3 RAM / 64GB eMMC ROM (+micro SD Slot) up to 2TB*)
-
Battery
3,000mAh Removable
-
Dimensions
159.6 x 79.3 x 8.6 mm
-
