New Premium Look
Strong Build, More Beauty

New Premium Look & Durable Build

Natural design of a premium smartphone has arrived. Integrated with Dura Skin, the shiny stainless steel 316L frame, commonly used in luxury watches for years, provides a unique look and superior protection against dings and breaks. The amazing true-to-life images and authentic rich colors produced by the IPS Quantum Display highlights the final touch to this master piece. The LG V10 brings an unmatched experience and visual satisfaction.
Second Screen
Extra Screen, More Access

Second Screen

Whether the main screen is on or off, the second screen keeps you up-to-date. When the main screen is off, it becomes your 24/7 billboard for basic information such as weather, date, time, and battery life, or for your personal signature to authenticate ownership. Swiping it allows immediate access to Quick Tools, an easy shortcut panel to Silent Mode, Wi-Fi, flash, and camera. When you turn on the main screen, it becomes a multitasking panel to quickly switch between recent apps, favorite contacts, music player and upcoming events.
Dual Front Cameras
Added Camera, More Vision

Dual Front Cameras

Before you snap selfies, pick and choose a normal or a wide view with the dual front cameras. The 120° wide lens can capture the whole background or all your friends. Now you can take selfies at a famous tourist spot with an amazing background or simply with a bunch of friends. The standard 80° shot creates an awesome closeup selfie without cropping. With this unique feature, the LG V10 lets you make the most out of your selfies without distortion or loss of quality.
Steady Record
Turn Your Daily Moments into Movies

Steady Record

Be adventurous and start recording while on the move. With the existing OIS camera and the new image processor, the LG V10 records images with more fluid motions allowing videos playback without motion blurs. Create professional videos without the shakes.
Manual Video Mode
Turn Your Daily Moments into Movies

Manual Video Mode

Direct stories like an auteur and shoot like a pro. With Manual Video Mode, you can bring your imagination to life through film. Now you can master film in real time and do cool functions like color correction and manage picture quality. Be the cinematographer of your life and capture only your best memories.
Advanced Audio Recording
Turn Your Daily Moments into Movies

Advanced Audio Recording

The LG V10 has an advanced audio recording system, which includes 3 microphones with controllable directivity. The wind noise filter helps capture crisp sounds and allows you to monitor and control audio levels to enhance video recordings.
Quick Share
Share Your Stories Instantly

Quick Share

Quick Share provides you with the quickest way to share videos on any social media platform. After taking a video, just tap the icon on the preview window to upload it in an instant.
15 sec. Auto Edit
Share Your Stories Instantly

15 sec. Auto Edit

By pushing the auto-editing icon, only highlighted scenes will be gathered and edited into 15-second clips. Create 15-second videos easily and post online in half the time.
Snap Video Mode
Share Your Stories Instantly

Snap Video Mode

You can easily film multiple clips of 3 seconds to 1 minute and merge them into one naturally flowing video. With the LG V10, filmmaking just got easier.
32bit Hi-Fi DAC
Immerse Yourself in Fine-tuned Acoustics

32bit Hi-Fi DAC

Now you can listen to music in original Hi-Fi sound on your smartphone. Besides the support of high-quality audio formats such as flac, wav, etc., the LG V10's upsampling technology recovers corrupt MP3 files and delivers the crisp and clear sound of each musical instrument, even on live streaming music services.
Fingerprint ID
 

Fingerprint ID

For the protection of important information and privacy, you can use your fingerprint as a passcode to unlock your phone, access files, and authorize payments.
Print

All Spec

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Connectivity

    Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Bluetooth 4.1 NFC, USB 2.0

  • CPU

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 808 Processor

  • Display

    5.7 QHD IPS Quantum Display (1440 x 2560, 513ppi) Dual Screen (160 x 1040, 513ppi)

  • Operating System

    Android 5.1.1 Lollipop

  • Camera

    Front: Dual 5MP F2.2 (Wide 120°), Normal 80°) / Rear: 16MP F1.8 with OIS 2.0

  • Memory

    4GB LPDDR3 RAM / 64GB eMMC ROM (+micro SD Slot) up to 2TB*)

  • Battery

    3,000mAh Removable

  • Dimensions

    159.6 x 79.3 x 8.6 mm

