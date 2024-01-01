Whether the main screen is on or off, the second screen keeps you up-to-date. When the main screen is off, it becomes your 24/7 billboard for basic information such as weather, date, time, and battery life, or for your personal signature to authenticate ownership. Swiping it allows immediate access to Quick Tools, an easy shortcut panel to Silent Mode, Wi-Fi, flash, and camera. When you turn on the main screen, it becomes a multitasking panel to quickly switch between recent apps, favorite contacts, music player and upcoming events.