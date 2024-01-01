We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG V20 | Pink
All Spec
SPECIFICATIONS
-
Display
5.7” QHD + 0.2” (2nd LCD)
-
Rear Camera
16MP + 8MP Wide
-
Selfie Camera
5MP (Wide & Normal mode)
-
Processor
820 (MSM8996)
-
Memory
4GB RAM, 64GB UFS
-
Operating System
Android 7.0 Nougat
-
Battery
3,200mAh (replaceable)
-
Dimension
159.7 x 78.1 x 7.7mm
-
Weight
175(TBD)(with Battery)
-
Others
Fingerprint SensorAlways-on Display Quad-DACHigh AOP Mic
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Audio
World’s First Hi-Fi Quad DACHi-Fi RecordingB & O PLAY Collaboration
-
Camera & Video
Wide Angle Lens (Rear & Front Camera)Manual ModeSteady Record 2.0
-
Others
World’s First Smartphone in Android Nougat6,400 mAh Removable Battery (3,200 mAh + 3,200 mAh)True Dual SIMDurable Design
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.