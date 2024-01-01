Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG V20 | Pink

V20

LG V20 | Pink

Qualcomm® Sna

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™

Android.jpg

Android Nougat

Sleek and durable build

Sleek metal body and the protective shock-absorbing Si-PC material employed in each corner realize unrivaled durability for whatever life drop. And the LG V20 obtained *US Military Standard certification (MIL STD-810G).
Steady Record 2.0

Clearly capture life in motion

Record crisp, clear content-even when you're on the move. Steady Record 2.0 allows you to capture sharp, smooth video in any condition by minimizing unintentional hand shaking.
Hi-Fi Recording with High AOP Mic

Capture it fresh in high definition

3 High AOP (Acoustic Overload Point) Mics allow you to record loud scenes at sporting events without cheering fans distorting the sound. Then save the incredible moments in lossless audio format with Hi-Fi Recording.
Manual Video Mode

Customize your video and sound

Record videos using Manual Video Mode and customize sound to your needs and wants, so you can eliminate noise and amplify those special moments.
Wide Angle Front Camera

Get more in, leave nothing out

The wide angle capabilities on the front camera allow you to capture selfies that get a wider background for more friends or more inclusive scenic shots. Expand your selfie experience and get the bigger picture no matter what the subject!
Wide & Normal Angle Camera

Tell the bigger story

Capture more of every moment with the wide angle lens, allowing you to get it all in without having to take a step back. The wide angle lens captures an astonishing 135-degrees of stunning imagery-perfect for landscapes, large group shots.
Hybrid Auto Focus

Your life, in focus

Shoot even the most sudden and unexpected moments of action on weekend retreats with friends. Whether you're indoors, outdoors or in low light, the V20 utilizes LDAF (Laser Detection Auto Focus), PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and Contrast AF technologies to capture every moment of fun.
Hi-Fi Quad DAC

Let every detail move you

Quad DAC lets you listen to music that's closer to the original sound by reducing white noise and up-sampling music files to Hi-Fi quality—allowing you to feel like you're at a live performance.
B&O PLAY Collaboration

Made for the music lover

The V20's audio is tuned by B&O PLAY, and delivered through a specially designed set of B&O PLAY earphones for a beautiful sound experience.
HD Audio Recorder & Studio Mode

Next level audio recording

Capture studio quality audio on the go with the ability to record over a separate audio track.
Second Screen

Stay on top of it

You don't have to waste time toggling – just use the second screen to access contacts, short cuts and jump between apps. And instantly reply to text messages with Direct Reply, a new feature of the Second Screen.
Android Nougat

Deliciously first with Android Nougat OS

Live a smarter life with the first smartphone to operate on Android Nougat, the latest operating system from Google. Use innovative new features like "In Apps" to quickly locate all apps and files related to your input.
Print

All Spec

SPECIFICATIONS

  • Display

    5.7” QHD + 0.2” (2nd LCD)

  • Rear Camera

    16MP + 8MP Wide

  • Selfie Camera

    5MP (Wide & Normal mode)

  • Processor

    820 (MSM8996)

  • Memory

    4GB RAM, 64GB UFS

  • Operating System

    Android 7.0 Nougat

  • Battery

    3,200mAh (replaceable)

  • Dimension

    159.7 x 78.1 x 7.7mm

  • Weight

    175(TBD)(with Battery)

  • Others

    Fingerprint SensorAlways-on Display Quad-DACHigh AOP Mic

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Audio

    World’s First Hi-Fi Quad DACHi-Fi RecordingB & O PLAY Collaboration

  • Camera & Video

    Wide Angle Lens (Rear & Front Camera)Manual ModeSteady Record 2.0

  • Others

    World’s First Smartphone in Android Nougat6,400 mAh Removable Battery (3,200 mAh + 3,200 mAh)True Dual SIMDurable Design

