28MQ780-B

27.6-inch 16:18 DualUp Monitor with Ergo Stand and USB Type-C™

front view with the monitor arm on the right

LG DualUp Monitor

Double the Screen, Twice the Experience

Enhance your efficiency with a new format of 16:18 aspect ratio SDQHD display.

Image shown on screen for demonstration purposes only.

Stunning Image Quality

SDQHD (2560 x 2880) Nano IPS
DCI-P3 98% (Typ.) & HDR10

Ergo Stand

Single ‘C-Clamp’ Mounting Point
Variety of Position Options

User Convenience

USB Type-C™
Easy Installation

*Images are simulated for feature communication and understanding.

More Screen and Less Desk Space

The 16:18 aspect ratio of the DualUp monitor provides approximately the same screen real estate as two separate 21.5 inch monitors (16:9 aspect ratio) to enable viewing of 2 applications at the same time for added productivity.

DualUp monitor only occupied compact space for one monitor but this 16:18 aspect ratio monitor support, two 21.5-inch monitors (16:9 aspect ratio), at one screen. It enhances work efficiency and productivity at the same time.

*Images are simulated for feature communication and understanding.

Ergo Stand

The Ergo stand offers the flexibility to extend, retract, swivel, pivot, raise, lower and tilt the location of the screen to achieve the desired and comfortable viewing position.

*Ergo Stand: Extend/Retract 210mm, Swivel ±335°, Pivot 90° (Counterclockwise), Height 130mm, Down Height 35mm, Tilt ±25°
**The product images in the video are for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.

Nano IPS display supports a wide color spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 color gamut, and offers vibrant color reproduction with the support of HDR10.
SDQHD Nano IPS Display

Stunning Image Quality

The 27.6-inch SDQHD (2560 x 2880, 16:18 aspect ratio) Nano IPS display supports a wide colour spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and offers vibrant colour reproduction with the support of HDR10.

*Images are simulated for feature communication and understanding.

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark.
Ambient Light Sensor

Auto Brightness Control

The sensor measures the ambient light in the surrounding environment and adjusts the screen brightness accordingly.

*Images are simulated for feature communication and understanding.

Create – Develop - Multitask

Boost your efficiency and productivity. See more information at a glance and run two applications at the same time.

LG DualUp Monitor for Creator & Streamer

For the Content Creator

Stream content and edit video content in two apps displayed on the same screen.

LG DualUp Monitor for Designer

For the Designer

Work more creatively with the large screen design and stand that helps free up desk space.

LG DualUp Monitor for Office Worker

For the Office Worker

Work more efficiently when you can see more information in one place.

*Images are simulated for feature communication and understanding.

USB Type-C™

Connectivity and Power

The USB Type-C™ port enables charging (up to 90W) and display connectivity at the same time over a single cable to a compatible laptop.
Display

Display

Power Delivery

Power Delivery

Data

Data

USB Type-C™ offering easy control and connectivity

*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.

How to Utilise DualUp Monitor Set-up Options

PBP & Built-in KVM*

The DualUp monitor lets you control the on screen content from 2 separate computers with the picture-by-picture feature. The built in KVM features helps manage this on screen content with a single keyboard and mouse.

1 Source PBP**

By connecting two cables, out of HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB Type-C™, you can utilize a dual monitor setup. It helps to control two screens easily without using software or shortcut keys.

*KVM: Keyboard, Video Monitor, and Mouse.
**It can be connected via the USB Type-C™ cable, HDMI cable, and USB2.0 upstream cable included with the package.
**DisplayPort cable is NOT included with the package.

Space-saving and Flexible Workstation Setup


The compact design takes up very little desk surface and also contributes to easier installation.
Easy Workstation Setup

Fully Use Your Desk

The DualUp monitor, with its C-Clamp mounting point design enables installation of the adjustable screen on the rear of desk, removing the screen and stand from the desk surface freeing up valuable space for other items.

C-Clamp & Grommet

One Click Mount

*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27.6

  • Resolution

    2560 x 2880

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:18

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27.6

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:18

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    2560 x 2880

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.18195 x 0.18195

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    300

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    240

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Size [cm]

    70.1

CONNECTIVITY

  • Built-in KVM

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES(1ea/ver2.0)

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    2560x2880 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    90W

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Others (Features)

    Low Blue Light

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

SOUND

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

  • Speaker

    7W x 2

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    745 x 240 x 557

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    481.5 x 843.2 x 461.3

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    481.5 x 549.5 x 44.9

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    13.2

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    9

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    4.3

INFO

  • Product name

    DualUp

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    190W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    28.31W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    DC Extension cable 1.4m Black, Ergo+ stand, Body cable cover, Body top cover, Wrench

  • USB A to B

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

