Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5" Full HD Curved monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

31.5" Full HD Curved monitor with AMD FreeSync™

32MR50C-B

31.5" Full HD Curved monitor with AMD FreeSync™

(0)
front view
31.5" Full HD Curved display

Colors more vibrant and accurate

This Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear color while displaying various programs at once on the 31.5-inch widescreen with 1500R curvature, elevating work productivity.

This Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear color while displaying various programs at once on the 31.5-inch widescreen with 1500R curvature, elevating work productivity.

*Based on comparison against previous LG models with HD display.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.
100Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid visuals.
Seamless workflow.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs. Also, you can enjoy realistic gameplay with less screen stuttering and motion blur.

*It supports up to 75Hz Refresh Rate connecting via D-sub.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Enhanced eye protection

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance, supporting a suitable viewing experience for reading on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, and it helps to provide a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
*Based on comparison against previous LG models without the above eye-care feature.

Enjoy the smooth gaming experience

AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and rapid motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can enjoy smooth, clear movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, providing an immersive gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Step ahead in the dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the dark corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.
Streamlined control Download

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy solution

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, allowing you to create a suitable work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, and the monitor offering tilt adjustment.

*Tilt adjustment range: -5~20°

See all ports

HDMI1.4 icon.

HDMI1.4

D-sub icon.

D-sub

H/P out icon.

H/P out

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    Y23

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80.0

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3637 x 0.3637

  • PPI (Pixel Per Inch)

    111

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    NTSC 68% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    1500R

FEATURES

  • Flicker safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI Version

    Supports TMDS 3G as compliant with HDMI 1.4

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    25W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    26W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

    25.3W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    708.2 x 512.4 x 233.4

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    708.2 x 421.4 x 92.2

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    783 x 585 x 224

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.14

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    8.53

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you