31.5" Full HD Curved monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Colors more vibrant and accurate
This Full HD (1920x1080) screen offers clear color while displaying various programs at once on the 31.5-inch widescreen with 1500R curvature, elevating work productivity.
*Based on comparison against previous LG models with HD display.
*It supports up to 75Hz Refresh Rate connecting via D-sub.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Enhanced eye protection
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
*Based on comparison against previous LG models without the above eye-care feature.
Enjoy the smooth gaming experience
Fluid and rapid motion
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Off
-
On
Step ahead in the dark
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Easy and comfy solution
This display has a slim bezel on three sides, and the monitor offering tilt adjustment.
*Tilt adjustment range: -5~20°
See all ports
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Size [cm]
80.0
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3637 x 0.3637
-
PPI (Pixel Per Inch)
111
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
NTSC 68% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
1500R
FEATURES
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
HDMI Version
Supports TMDS 3G as compliant with HDMI 1.4
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
25W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
26W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
25.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
708.2 x 512.4 x 233.4
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
708.2 x 421.4 x 92.2
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
783 x 585 x 224
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.14
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.53
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
