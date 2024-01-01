We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" 4K Ultra High Definition ( UHD ) IPS Monitor
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Size (Inch)
27
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99%
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness(Typ.)
Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
(GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare)
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x2 (ver 2.0)
-
DisplayPort
Yes x1 (ver 1.2)
-
USB Type-C
Yes x1 (ver 3.1 - Gen1) PD 60W / DP Alternate Mode / Data
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
Rear
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
Rear
POWER
-
Type
Adapter (140W)
-
Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
1.2W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
H-Frequency (DisplayPort)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
V-Frequency (DisplayPort)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
V-Frequency (FreeSync)
40 ~ 60Hz
-
H-Frequency (USB-C)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
V-Frequency (USB-C)
56 ~ 61Hz
RESOLUTION
-
HDMI (PC)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
DP (PC)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (PC)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
HDMI (Video)
3840x2160@60Hz (Ver 2.0)
-
USB-C (Video)
3840x2160@60Hz
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
White
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
Front
OSD
-
Country
Chinese, English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Japanese, Korean
-
Number of Language
16
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
USB_Down
2 (2 Downsteam ports, 1 additional service port)
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes (2.2)
-
PBP
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
-
DICOM Mode
Yes
-
Quick Charge
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
Others
Marker
COLOR
-
Front
Front Deco : Black texture, Middle : Silver spray
-
B/Cover
White High glossy
-
Stand
White High glossy / Silver spray
-
Base
Silver Spray
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-3º ~ 20º
-
Swivel(Angle)
No
-
Height(mm)
110mm
-
Pivot
Yes
-
Dual Hinge
No
-
Others
No
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Set (with Stand - Dimension(W*D*H))
615*222.6*425.2
-
Set (without Stand - Dimension(W*D*H))
615*42.7*365.1
-
Box (Dimension(W*D*H))
835*171*476
-
Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand - Weight(Kg))
6.2
-
Set (without Stand - Weight(Kg))
4.7
-
Box (Weight(Kg))
10.1
-
Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
364/728/784
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
288/672/784
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Box Printing Type
Off-set
-
Handle
Handle Hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold (US only)
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Ultra HD (Europe)
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
USB type-C PD+DP Alt.Mode
Yes(VESA only)
-
FreeSync
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DP to DP
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Type C to C
Yes (1m Cable, PD+DP+Data, UHD@60Hz)
-
USB Type A to C
Yes (USB Data)
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.