31.5" UHD 4K HDR monitor
Details mastered
Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UHD 4K HDR monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Immersive gaming
Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Fluid and rapid motion
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Not apply DAS
-
DAS
React swiftly
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
-
Off
-
On
Step ahead in the dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
Visual splendor
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).
Streamlined control
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Easy and comfy
One Click Stand
Easy installation
Tilt
-5~15˚
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Size [cm]
80
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.06053 x 0.18159
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
HDR Effect
NO
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
VRR
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
HDMI Version
Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
SOUND
-
Speaker
5W x 2
-
Maxx Audio
YES
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
31.5W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
32W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x512x223.3
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x420.1x45.7
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
960x537x170
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.1
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
