31.5" UHD 4K HDR monitor

32UR500-B

32UR500-B

31.5" UHD 4K HDR monitor

front view
LG UHD Monitor 4K

Details mastered

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UHD 4K HDR monitor. With its expansive 31.5-inch display, you can work efficiently and immerse yourself in streaming.

Experience stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors with the LG UHD 4K HDR monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Display
31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-side Virtually Borderless Design
Image quality
HDR10
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
Feature
AMD FreeSync™
Tilt Adjustable
Features focused on the gaming

Immersive gaming

32UR500 not only brings thrills with its decent image and stereo sound (featuring Waves MaxxAudio®), but also provides AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync, and Black Stabilizer for a realistic gaming experience.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR console gaming.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and rapid motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can enjoy smooth, clear movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering, providing an immersive gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

  • Not apply DAS
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React swiftly

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Step ahead in the dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Enjoy 4K and HDR contents

Visual splendor

Discover HDR content from various streaming services and enjoy vivid brightness and a wide color range on the LG UHD 4K monitor. With HDR technology supporting DCI-P3 color space, immerse yourself in stunning visuals that bring your entertainment to life.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The OTT streaming service is only available by connecting an OTT device to a monitor. The OTT device and remote control are NOT included in the package (sold separately).

OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.
Download

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

The One Click Stand makes to install easily without any other equipment and sets a suitable position through convenient tilt adjustment.

One Click Stand

Easy installation

Tilt

-5~15˚

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y23

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    31.5

  • Size [cm]

    80

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.06053 x 0.18159

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    2100:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    4ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    NO

  • Flicker safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • VRR

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI Version

    Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0

  • HDMI (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (HDCP Version)

    2.2

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    5W x 2

  • Maxx Audio

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    31.5W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    32W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3x512x223.3

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    714.3x420.1x45.7

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    960x537x170

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    6.2

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    5.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    11.1

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

