27” UltraGear™ Full HD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10
Start with speed.
Be on the front.
Display
27" Full HD (1920 x 1080)
HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Speed
180Hz refresh rate
IPS 1ms (GtG) response time
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
180Hz refresh rate..
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Sharp image
from any angle.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The viewing angle of this IPS display is 178 degrees.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Technology for
flawless gaming
Enjoy the perfect graphic with reduced tearing, stuttering, or jittering caused by differences in the hardware and software specification by synchronizing through NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible, AMD FreeSync™.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applied the Sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Designed for gamer
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Award winning gaming GUI
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.5
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3108 x 0.3108mm
-
PPI (Pixel Per Inch)
82
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240cd/㎡
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI Version
Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.2
-
Headphone out
3-Pole(Sound only)
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
27W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
21.6W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
TBD
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.2 x 454.2 x 224.8mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
614.2 x 364.8 x 51.7mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
707 x 164 x 453mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
5.8kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.1kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
7.9kg
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
