We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
45'' UltraGear™ OLED Curved Gaming Monitor WQHD with 240Hz Refresh Rate 0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
THE FIRMWARE HAS BEEN UPDATED FOR IMPROVED FUNCTION
To download the latest firmware, click the DOWNLOAD button.
*The firmware update is available by connecting the monitor to the PC that On Screen Control(Software) is installed through the cable, USB A to B, included in the package.
The Display
45" WQHD (3440x1440) Curved (800R) OLED
HDR10 / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection
The Speed
240Hz Refresh Rate
0.03ms (GtG) Response Time
WQHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
The Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
Watch the Stories of
LG UltraGear™ OLED
Breathtaking OLED Display
Unbelievable Speed
Immersive 800R Curvature
*The features mentioned in the above videos are for the 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE, which are UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitors in 2023.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Evolving Brighter and Wider
-
LED
-
OLED
Be Deeper, Brighter, and Finer
With the ultimate combination of a 1.5M:1 high contrast ratio and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, LG UltraGear OLED can produce noticeable deeper, richer colors between the darkest black and brightest white. It can help gamers experience precision and vibrant details even in dark scenes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% APL.
*Peak Brightness up to 1,000nits based on Vivid picture mode, HDR application and 3% APL.
*APL(Average picture level) value is given as a percentage and refers to the value between the black level and the reference level for white.
[Tip] The Way to Enjoy a Brighter OLED Gaming?
To enjoy a brighter OLED experience in the gaming environment, turn off the Smart Energy Saving mode.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Smart Energy Saving mode is applied by default to optimize power consumption, but you can enjoy a brighter gaming experience by turning it off.
*Select 'OFF' the Smart Energy Saving mode (General → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).
*Power consumption may increase when Smart Energy Saving mode is turned off.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*LG OLED panels have been certified as flicker-free and discomfort glare free by UL.
*Certificate Number (Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum): V745051.
*Certificate Conditions: LBL emission level (40% or less).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
Incredible Speed, OLED 240Hz Refresh Rate
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports the fastest refresh rate and response time as of Dec. 2022, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms, among the OLED gaming monitor.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
Extremely Fast
0.03ms (GtG) Response time
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
Designed to Immerse in Gaming
45-inch 21:9 Curved (800R) OLED.
*Based on the assumption of viewing an 800R curved display from a distance of 800mm, and may vary depending on the distance from the screen and the user's posture.
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid Refresh Rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
*As of Dec. 2022, there are no other OLED monitors available on the market with a 240Hz refresh rate.
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
Technology Focused on Fluid Gaming Experience
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
45GR95QE is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
*The remote control is included in the package.
*Headsets sold separately.
Play Games and Do More
PBP
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*PBP: Picture By Picture / PIP: Picture In Picture.
*The actual performance will vary from the PC and running programs.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect Your Display with OLED Care
*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
44.5
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Curvature
800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
44.5
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Resolution
3440 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.303 x 0.303
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
800R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
160
-
Size [cm]
113
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
YES
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Others (Features)
Hexagon Lighting, VESA DSC Tech. DTS HP:X (4-pole H/P Out)
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
1100 x 550 x 317
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
992.7 x 647.7 x 362.5(↑) 992.7 x 537.7 x 362.5(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
992.7 x 457 x 218
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
16
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.9
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
8.6
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2023
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
160W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
129W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Others (Accessory)
Stand Cable holder ， Screw Driver
-
Remote Controller
YES
-
USB A to B
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.