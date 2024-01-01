We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS monitor with AMD FreeSync™
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
See more, do more
The animation shows that more content can be displayed on a screen at once, thanks to 21:9 aspect ratio display.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
See amazing colors
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Enhance your gaming experience
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while they are activated: AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync, Flicker Safe.
*Flicker may occur while 1ms MBR runs.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode ‘OFF’(left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
Dynamic Action Sync
Black Stabilizer
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above feature may vary depending on the real use conditions that the user is using.
Easy and comfy
Monitor images from various angles.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraWide
-
Year
Y22
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
34
-
Size (cm)
86.6 cm
-
Resolution
2560 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
21:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.312 x 0.310 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
320 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
YES
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
VRR
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
NO
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
NO
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB-C
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Line out
NO
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
NO
-
DTS HP:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
35W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
17.76W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
816.5 x 483.7 x 223.3mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
940 x 240 x 516 mm
-
Weight with Stand
6.9kg
-
Weight without Stand
6.0kg
-
Weight in Shipping
11.1kg
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
Display Port
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB Type C
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
Remote Controller
NO
