34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS monitor with AMD FreeSync™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS monitor with AMD FreeSync™

34WQ500-B

34" 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD IPS monitor with AMD FreeSync™

(0)
front view
LG UltraWide™ Monitor.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

34” 21:9 UltraWide™ Full HD display

See more, do more

The UltraWide™ Full HD (2560x1080) with a 21:9 aspect ratio screen is great for work as it can display various programs at once.

The animation shows that more content can be displayed on a screen at once, thanks to 21:9 aspect ratio display.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDR10 with sRGB 99% (Typ.)

See amazing colors

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the sRGB 99% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 400nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: sRGB 99% (Typ.).

OnScreen Control offers an easier user interface.
OnScreen Control

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.
Streamlined control Download

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Enhance your gaming experience

It displays a car driving very fast, but it is vividly displayed thanks to the 1ms MBR tech.
1ms MBR

Incredible speed to victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while they are activated: AMD FreeSync™, Dynamic Action Sync, Flicker Safe.
*Flicker may occur while 1ms MBR runs.

A comparative image of a car driving very fast. The car image on the right is vivid, but the images on the left without AMD FreeSync™ are not.
AMD FreeSync™

Fluid and rapid motion

With AMD FreeSync™ technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode ‘OFF’(left image) and AMD FreeSync™.

Dynamic Action Sync

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

Crosshair

The target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Protect your eyes

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above feature may vary depending on the real use conditions that the user is using.

Ergonomic design

Easy and comfy

Achieve optimal positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: Simple setting with one click and easily adjusted height for your ideal viewing experience.

Monitor images from various angles.

One-click stand monitor pictogram.
One Click Stand
Tilt-adjustable monitor pictogram.
Tilt

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

All Spec

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraWide

  • Year

    Y22

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    34

  • Size (cm)

    86.6 cm

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    21:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.312 x 0.310 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    320 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Curvature

    NO

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Dolby Vision™

    NO

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Mini-LED Technology

    NO

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Advanced True Wide Pol.

    NO

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    NO

  • Flicker safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • VRR

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    Black Stabilizer

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Defined Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

  • RGB LED Lighting

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • USB-C

    NO

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    N/A

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    N/A

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    NO

  • Built-in KVM

    NO

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    NO

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

  • Line out

    NO

SOUND

  • Speaker

    NO

  • Bluetooth Conectivity

    NO

  • DTS HP:X

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    NO

POWER

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    32W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    35W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    17.76W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    816.5 x 483.7 x 223.3mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    816.5 x 365.3 x 45.5mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    940 x 240 x 516 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    6.9kg

  • Weight without Stand

    6.0kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    11.1kg

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB Type C

    NO

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • Remote Controller

    NO

