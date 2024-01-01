Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG UltraWide Dual QHD Monitor

Specs

Reviews

Support

49WL95C-WE

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    49 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    124.46cm

  • Resolution

    5120 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    32:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.234(H) x 0.234(V)mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    280 cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    700:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Curved

    YES

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    NO

  • HDR Effect

    YES

  • Nano IPS™ Technology

    NO

  • Wide Color Gamut

    NO

  • Color Calibrated

    YES

  • HW Calibration

    NO

  • Auto Brightness

    YES

  • Flicker safe

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    NO

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    NO

  • AMD FreeSync™

    NO

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

    NO

  • Black Stabilizer

    NO

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Crosshair

    NO

  • FPS Counter

    NO

  • OverClocking

    NO

  • User Define Key

    NO

  • Auto Input Switch

    NO

  • Sphere Lighting

    NO

  • PBP

    YES (2PBP/3PBP)

  • PIP

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

SW APPLICATION

  • True Color Pro

    NO

  • Dual Controller

    YES

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 at 60Hz

  • DisplayPort

    YES (1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120 x 1440 at 60Hz

  • Mini DisplayPort

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)

    NO

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    NO

  • USB-C

    YES(1ea)

  • USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    5120 x 1440 at 60Hz

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    YES

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    85W

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

  • USB Upstream Port

    NO

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES(4ea/ver3.0)

  • Audio In

    NO

  • Mic In

    NO

  • Headphone out

    YES

  • Line out

    NO

SOUND

  • Speaker

    YES

  • Speaker_Output (unit)

    10W

  • Speaker_Channel

    2ch

  • Bluetooth Conectivity

    NO

  • Maxx Audio

    NO

  • Rich Bass

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    80W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    47.5W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1.0W (HDMI Input)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Swivel

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1215.1 x 543.5 x 307.3mm(Up)
    1215.1 x 433.5 x 307.3mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1215.1 x 365.7 x 114.2 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    1330 x 298 x 490 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    15.2 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    12.6 kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    19.9 kg

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    NO

  • DVI-D

    NO

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Display Port

    YES

  • mDP to DP

    NO

  • Thunderbolt

    NO

  • USB Type C

    YES

  • USB Type C to A Gender

    YES

  • USB A to B

    NO

  • USB3.0 Upstream Cable

    NO

  • PC Audio

    NO

  • Remote Controller

    NO

