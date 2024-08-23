Free Air Filter for Every PuriCare™ Purchase

1. Customers must purchase an Air Care product. Applicable only to the following models:

• AS60GHWG0.APH

• AS10GDWH0.ABAE

2. Purchases must be made from LG.com only

3. The free air filter will be delivered to the customer along with the Air Care product.

4. This offer is valid only for purchases made within the promotion period.

5. The free air filter is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.

6. There is a limit of one (1) air filter per Air Care product purchase.