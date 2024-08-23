We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Free Air Filter for Every PuriCare™ Purchase
SALES PROMOTION PERIOD: July 23 to August 23, 2024
WHO ARE ELIGIBLE TO JOIN: Customers residing within GMA (Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal)
Mechanics
1. Customers must purchase an Air Care product. Applicable only to the following models:
• AS60GHWG0.APH
• AS10GDWH0.ABAE
2. Purchases must be made from LG.com only
3. The free air filter will be delivered to the customer along with the Air Care product.
4. This offer is valid only for purchases made within the promotion period.
5. The free air filter is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.
6. There is a limit of one (1) air filter per Air Care product purchase.