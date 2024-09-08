We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Free Stacking Kit for LG.com
SALES PROMOTION PERIOD: August 8 to September 8, 2024
WHO ARE ELIGIBLE TO JOIN: Customers residing within GMA (Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal)
Mechanics
1. Participating Products: RV08VHP2M, FV1410S4M, RV09VHP2VN, FV1411S3P, RV10VHP2B & FV1412S3B
Above models must be paired as indicated below:
2. Promo period: August 8 to September 8, 2024
3. Customer mechanics:
• Customers must purchase a washer and dryer set (applicable to above listed products only) in a single transaction.
• Purchases must be made from LG.com only
• The free stacking kit will be delivered to the customer along with the washer and dryer set.
• This offer is valid only for purchases made within the promotion period.
• The free stacking kit is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.
• There is a limit of one (1) stacking kit per washer and dryer set order.
• Quantity: 6 pieces