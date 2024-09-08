Free Stacking Kit for LG.com

1. Participating Products: RV08VHP2M, FV1410S4M, RV09VHP2VN, FV1411S3P, RV10VHP2B & FV1412S3B



Above models must be paired as indicated below:

2. Promo period: August 8 to September 8, 2024

3. Customer mechanics:

• Customers must purchase a washer and dryer set (applicable to above listed products only) in a single transaction.

• Purchases must be made from LG.com only

• The free stacking kit will be delivered to the customer along with the washer and dryer set.

• This offer is valid only for purchases made within the promotion period.

• The free stacking kit is non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash or any other product.

• There is a limit of one (1) stacking kit per washer and dryer set order.

• Quantity: 6 pieces