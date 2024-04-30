LG TV x Apple TV + 3 months Free Promotion

Mechanics



1. Customer is entitled to redeem a free 3-month subscription to Apple TV after purchasing 2018 ~ 2024 models of LG Smart TVs with 4K and 8K resolution, StanbyME, and StanbyME Go.





2. Participating dealers are as follows:

1ST MEGASAVER IMPERIAL ABENSON KSERVICO ADDESSA MAGIC APPLIANCE CENTER ALDIS DEALERS MAJOR BRAND APPLIANCE ALL HOME OCAMPOS ANSON PRICEWISE ASDA REVERB ASIAN HOMES RJ HOMES AUTOMATIC CENTRE RL APPLIANCES AV SURFER ROBINSON BHF APPLIANCES ROYAL STAR APPLIANCE DES MARKETING INC SAVER'S APPLIANCES DESMARK SEWI DU EK SAM SM APPLIANCES ECHO APPLIANCE SOLIDMARK EMCOR TARLAC MAC FAIR-N-SQUARE VPR MARKETING FIRST FAMILY W&M MARKETING_CE GTC ALDIS WESTERN WRENLEYS

3. Promo redemption period is from February 6 – April 30, 2024.

4. This promotion is available in countries where Apple TV+ is available. It applies to 4K and 8K LG Smart TVs release form 2018 to 2022, StanbyME, and StanbyME Go, and is available to new Apple TV+ subscribers.

5. Valid only for new subscribers to Apple TV+ in your region, age 13+. Limit one offer per TV and Apple ID. Plan automatically renews at your region’s price per month until cancelled. Requires iTunes/Apple Media Services account. Terms and Apple Privacy Policy apply; see the applicable terms at https://www.apple.com/legal/internet-services/itunes/uk/terms.html. Compatible products and services required. Cannot be combined with other offers providing access to the same service. Apple TV+ is a service mark of Apple Inc. Apple is not a participant or spor of this promotion.