Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Puricare™ Wearable Air Purifier

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Puricare™ Wearable Air Purifier

AP300AWFA

LG Puricare™ Wearable Air Purifier

(0)
Front view of the body with a green light indicating a full battery

Summary

Print
FILTER TYPE
20~55 LPM (Max)
FAN TYPE
Up to 8 hours
VOICE MODULE
H13 Grade HEPA Filter
WEIGHT
156 x 110 x 63

All Spec

GENERAL

  • Product Type

    Wearable Air Purifier

  • Air Volume(LPM)*Liter Per Min

    20~55(Max)

  • Operation Noise (dB)

    43dB(Min) ~ 54dB(Max)

  • Usage time (Fully charged)

    4hr(Min) ~ 8hr(Max)

  • Recharge Time

    approx. 2 Hours

  • Fan Speed

    High/Medium/Low

  • Battery Source

    Builit-in Li on Rechargeable(820mAh) / USB C Type

DESIGN

  • Color

    White

  • Air purifier Filter

    H13 Grade HEPA Filter

  • Fan

    Dual Inverter Fan

  • Sensor

    Respiratory Sensor

  • Exhaust Valve

    Support

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

  • Product (WxHxD),mm

    156 x 110 x 63

  • Box (WxHxD),mm

    180 x 136.5 x 141

  • Weight (Net)

    126 g

ORIGIN

  • Origin

    Korea

Our picks for you