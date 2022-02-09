We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture (Cream White)
Award
iF Design
iF GOLD AWARD 2023
Award
Red Dot Design
Product Design Innovative Product
Award
CES 2023 Innovation Award
Honoree of Home Appliances
What's to Love About LG AeroFurniture?
Table + Air Purifier
360˚ Air Purification
Mood Lighting
Wireless Charging
*Only Cream White color is available in the Philippines.
A practical table to match your lifestyle
Make the most of your space with a chic table that also brings fresh air, perfect for small spaces.
*Only Cream White color is available in the Philippines.
A practical table to match your lifestyle
Fresh Air in Every Direction
*This image is of a staged scene, real usage environment may differ.
360 ° HEPA filter1)
Eliminate 99.9%2) of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 microns with verified purifying power.
1)360˚ HEPA filter
HEPA representation:
- Testing Institution: Korea Conformity Laboratories
- Test Sample: Aero Series Filter
- Test Method: Based on KS B 6141:2020, Nominal air flow rate 162m3/h and Test Aerosol KCL
- Results: Particle arrestance efficiency 99.98% @ 0.3㎛ KCL, Initial resistance to air flow 57kPa (Definition of HEPA filter terminology based on KSA 0010: 2005: 99.97% or more of particle collection efficiency, 245 kPa or less of pressure loss)
- Testing Date: 09/02/22
KCL (Logo)
2)99.9% removal [Verified by KTR]
① 99.9% Antibacteria effect
- Testing Authority: Korea Testing & Research Institute
- Subject: Antimicrobial Filter / Non-antimicrobial Filter(Contrast Group)
- Testing Conditions: 0.4g, (37 ± 1)℃, (18 ± 1)h
- Testing Method: KS K 0693:2016. Reduction rate(%): Compared with specimen. Compared viable cell account after culturing specimen for 18 hours, Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 / Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352 / Escherichia coli ATCC 25922
- Result: In comparison against non-antibacterial filter contrast group, over 99.9% reduction in S. aureus, over 99.9% in K.pneumoniae, and over 99.9% in E. coli
* The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
* The test was conducted on newer products, and can vary with product aging.
KTR (Logo)
2)99.9% removal [Verified by SNU]
② 99.9% Antiviral Effect
- Test Dates: 2020.3.1-2020.3.31
- Testing Authority: Seoul National University Graduate School of Public Health
- Subject: Antimicrobial Filer / Standard white cloth (PET felt) performance comparison(Contrast group)
- Testing Condition: 23.1 -24.8℃, Humidity 20-22%
- Testing Method: ISO 20743, Reduction rate(%): Compared the virus reduction rate between specimens at 0 hours (starting concentration) and at 18 hours of culturing, Test strain: Mouse hepatitis virus, different from COVID-19
Result: 99.9% virus reduction in comparison with the new standard white cloth contrast group
* The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.
* The test was conducted on newer products, and can vary with product aging.
The SNU Graduate School of Public Health logo
2)99.9% removal [Verified by KCL]
③ 99.999% of ultrafine dust particles under 0.01 microns are removed
- Test Dates: 07/15/2022-07/20/2022
- Testing Authority: Korea Conformity Laboratories
- Test Model: AS062P Series
- Testing Condition: Purifier chamber sizse 30.0 m3, Temperature (23±3)℃, , Relative humidity (50±10)% R.H., Test aerosol KCI(potassium chloride), Particle generator EcoPictures EP-NGS20
* The test chamber setup and environmental variants follow the Korea Air Cleaning Association regulations. (SPS-KACA 002-132:2021, Based on indoor air purifier)
- Testing Method: SPS-KACA 002-132:2021 Modified
- Result: 99.999% reduction in fine dust under 0.01㎛ (99.999% reduction after operating for 41 min 10 sec)
The KCL logo
UVnano™ technology3)
Remove 99.99%4) of bacteria on fan blades to keep the air in your home pure.
4)99.99% removal [Verified by TUV&KTR]
- Testing Date: 05/10/2021-05/18/2021
- Testing Authority: TÜV Rheinland, Korea Testing & Research Institute
- Subject: FS061PWHA
- Testing Conditions: (25±2) ℃, Humidity (50±10) %, Airflow Level 1 , UVC LED(On for 1hr)
- Testing Method: Measure value on a designated spot on the fan blade. After the injection of bacteria, operate the product on Level 1 Airflow for 1 hour and evaluate the drop in viable cell count, comparing it with the contrast group (Reference Standards: ISO22196:2011), Test Strains: Staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538), Staphylococcus epidermidis (ATCC 12228), Klebsiella pneumoniae
- Result: Over 99.99% bactericidal efficiency
The SNU Graduate School of Public Health logo
*The test result was obtained from an internationally accredited testing organization using a testing method proposed by the product manufacturer, and can vary depending on the actual conditions including the product location and reduced output of light due to product aging.
*The bactericidal efficiency using UVnano technologies is valid only for the area of the fan blade exposed to the UV-C LED light.
*The third-party certification of the Aero Tower model(FS061PWHA) was applied for this certificate as it has the same UV-C LED and a similar inhalation channel to the Aero Furniture.
Mood lighting
Switch the mood with colorful ambient lighting choices
Wireless charging
Pop on top to power up
Charge your devices cable-free and more conveniently than ever with tabletop wireless charging.
Low noise
Peacefully purify
A person is sleeping. Detail view of low noise blades is shown at the right noise graphic.
ThinQ
Smart control in your hands
Connect to built-in WiFi and control AeroFurniture from anywhere with the ThinQ app.
The products in the bedroom are remotely controlled by smartphones.
Check out what users are saying about AeroFurniture!
-
It’s just the right size to use in small spaces like bedrooms and home offices.
-
As both a table and an air purifier, it saves space so I can get the most out of my living area.
-
It’s my favorite appliance, I’m thinking about getting another for my children's room!
-
It’s perfect to use next to your bed or sofa, and it doubles as a side table, which is super useful.
-
The mood lighting is so cool! Plus, like my other LG products, I can easily control it from the app!
-
The great specs and cute design make this an air-purifying revolution!
*Only Cream White color is available in the Philippines.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
Recommended area (㎡)
19.8
-
Power input (W)
28
-
Power Supply (V/Hz)
220~240V / 50/60Hz
-
Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)
No
-
CADR (CMH)
154
-
CADR (CMM)
2.57
-
Color
Essence White
-
Energy Grade
Energy Standard Unnecessary Model
-
Exterior Design
No
-
Fan Motor Type
BLDC Motor
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
44 / 21
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
7.2
-
Weight_Shipping (kg)
9.0
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
410 x 561 x 410
-
Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
482 x 585 x 462
FEATURES
-
360˚ Clean
Yes
-
Fan Mode / Purification Steps
5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Sleep)
-
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
Yes
-
Sensor
Dust (PM1.0)
-
Smart Indicator (Air Quality)
4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green
-
UVnano
Yes
-
Filter Replacement Alarm
Yes
-
Mood Lighting
Yes
-
Wireless Charging Function
Yes
FILTER
-
Air Purifier Filter
Aero Series V Filter X 1 EA, Pre-filter (replaceable) X 1 EA
-
Filter Grade
H13
SMART FEATURES
-
[App] Auto On / Off
Yes
-
AQI Status / Report
Yes
-
Filter Life Monitoring
No
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Country of Origin
Korea
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2024-09
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
SEIL Co.,Ltd.
-
Product Type (Model Name)
AS20GPHK0.ABAE
Find locally
