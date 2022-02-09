Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture (Cream White)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture (Cream White)

AS20GPHK0

LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture (Cream White)

(0)
Front view
The IF DESIGN logo

Award

iF Design

iF GOLD AWARD 2023

The Red Dot logo

Award

Red Dot Design

Product Design Innovative Product

The CES logo

Award

CES 2023 Innovation Award

Honoree of Home Appliances

What's to Love About LG AeroFurniture?

Products are placed in an indoor space with stylish interior elements. Clocks and books are placed on the top of the product and are used like tables.

Table + Air Purifier

The filters of the product are shown step by step. Purified clean air is spewing out at 360˚ at the top of the product.

360˚ Air Purification

In a dark space, the product is emitting a moody color light. In the lower right corner, you can see the ThinQ app usage environment where you can adjust the color of the light from the product.

Mood Lighting

The mobile phone is placed in the wireless charging area above the top of the product, and the charging process can be observed.

Wireless Charging

*Only Cream White color is available in the Philippines.

A practical table to match your lifestyle

In the middle of the living room with a nice interior, the product is placed in harmony with the surroundings. It looks like a table in front of the sofa.

Make the most of your space with a chic table that also brings fresh air, perfect for small spaces.

The product is placed next to the bed. The cell phone is wirelessly charging on the top of the product.

Make the most of your space with a chic table that also brings fresh air, perfect for small spaces.

There is a product that stands out in red between the sofa and the table. It is becoming a sensuous point for the interior of the living room.

Make the most of your space with a chic table that also brings fresh air, perfect for small spaces.

The product is placed next to the bed in the bedroom where the color stands out. A watch is placed on the product, so it is used like a narrow table.

Make the most of your space with a chic table that also brings fresh air, perfect for small spaces.

In the middle of the living room with a nice interior, the product is placed in harmony with the surroundings. It looks like a table in front of the sofa.
The product is placed next to the bed. The cell phone is wirelessly charging on the top of the product.
There is a product that stands out in red between the sofa and the table. It is becoming a sensuous point for the interior of the living room.
The product is placed next to the bed in the bedroom where the color stands out. A watch is placed on the product, so it is used like a narrow table.

*Only Cream White color is available in the Philippines.

A practical table to match your lifestyle

The product is placed on the carpet. The yellow product is becoming the point of the living room.

Make the most of your space with a chic table that also brings fresh air, perfect for small spaces.

Products are placed in rooms where people enjoy hobbies such as art. It shows that it goes well with the interior of the room where you can feel the individuality.

Make the most of your space with a chic table that also brings fresh air, perfect for small spaces.

The product is placed next to the bed. It is well harmonized with the white interior and is used as a table.

Make the most of your space with a chic table that also brings fresh air, perfect for small spaces.

The product is placed in the center of the nursery. There are cribs and toy baskets around.

Make the most of your space with a chic table that also brings fresh air, perfect for small spaces.

The product is placed on the carpet. The yellow product is becoming the point of the living room.
Products are placed in rooms where people enjoy hobbies such as art. It shows that it goes well with the interior of the room where you can feel the individuality.
The product is placed next to the bed. It is well harmonized with the white interior and is used as a table.
The product is placed in the center of the nursery. There are cribs and toy baskets around.

*Only Cream White color is available in the Philippines.

A practical table to match your lifestyle

The product is placed next to the bed. The cell phone is wirelessly charging on the top of the product.

Make the most of your space with a chic table that also brings fresh air, perfect for small spaces.

There is an environment where products are placed between a modern bookcase and an office desk to serve as interior points and work comfortably.

Make the most of your space with a chic table that also brings fresh air, perfect for small spaces.

The product is placed next to the bed. The cell phone is wirelessly charging on the top of the product.
There is an environment where products are placed between a modern bookcase and an office desk to serve as interior points and work comfortably.

*Only Cream White color is available in the Philippines.

360˚ Air Purification

Fresh Air in Every Direction

Ensure the air around you is always fresh and breathable with LG’s PuriCare™ 360° HEPA filter.

*This image is of a staged scene, real usage environment may differ.

360 ° HEPA filter1)

Eliminate 99.9%2) of airborne bacteria and ultrafine dust as small as 0.01 microns with verified purifying power.

1)360˚ HEPA filter

HEPA representation:

- Testing Institution: Korea Conformity Laboratories

- Test Sample: Aero Series Filter

- Test Method: Based on KS B 6141:2020, Nominal air flow rate 162m3/h and Test Aerosol KCL

- Results: Particle arrestance efficiency 99.98% @ 0.3㎛ KCL, Initial resistance to air flow 57kPa (Definition of HEPA filter terminology based on KSA 0010: 2005: 99.97% or more of particle collection efficiency, 245 kPa or less of pressure loss)

- Testing Date: 09/02/22

KCL (Logo)

2)99.9% removal [Verified by KTR]

① 99.9% Antibacteria effect

 

- Testing Authority: Korea Testing & Research Institute

- Subject: Antimicrobial Filter / Non-antimicrobial Filter(Contrast Group)

- Testing Conditions: 0.4g, (37 ± 1)℃, (18 ± 1)h

- Testing Method: KS K 0693:2016. Reduction rate(%): Compared with specimen. Compared viable cell account after culturing specimen for 18 hours, Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 / Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352 / Escherichia coli ATCC 25922

- Result: In comparison against non-antibacterial filter contrast group, over 99.9%  reduction in S. aureus, over 99.9% in K.pneumoniae, and over 99.9% in E. coli

 

* The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

* The test was conducted on newer products, and can vary with product aging.

KTR (Logo)

2)99.9% removal [Verified by SNU]

② 99.9% Antiviral Effect

 

- Test Dates: 2020.3.1-2020.3.31

- Testing Authority: Seoul National University Graduate School of Public Health

- Subject: Antimicrobial Filer / Standard white cloth (PET felt) performance comparison(Contrast group)

- Testing Condition: 23.1 -24.8℃, Humidity 20-22%

- Testing Method: ISO 20743, Reduction rate(%): Compared the virus reduction rate between specimens at 0 hours (starting concentration) and at 18 hours of culturing, Test strain: Mouse hepatitis virus, different from COVID-19

Result: 99.9% virus reduction in comparison with the new standard white cloth contrast group

 

* The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

* The test was conducted on newer products, and can vary with product aging.

The SNU Graduate School of Public Health logo

2)99.9% removal [Verified by KCL]

③ 99.999% of ultrafine dust particles under 0.01 microns are removed

 

- Test Dates: 07/15/2022-07/20/2022

- Testing Authority: Korea Conformity Laboratories

- Test Model: AS062P Series

- Testing Condition: Purifier chamber sizse 30.0 m3, Temperature (23±3)℃, , Relative humidity (50±10)% R.H., Test aerosol KCI(potassium chloride), Particle generator EcoPictures EP-NGS20 

* The test chamber setup and environmental variants follow the Korea Air Cleaning Association regulations. (SPS-KACA 002-132:2021, Based on indoor air purifier)

- Testing Method: SPS-KACA 002-132:2021 Modified

- Result: 99.999% reduction in fine dust under 0.01㎛ (99.999% reduction after operating for 41 min 10 sec)

The KCL logo

UVnano™ technology3)

Remove 99.99%4) of bacteria on fan blades to keep the air in your home pure.

4)99.99% removal [Verified by TUV&KTR]

- Testing Date: 05/10/2021-05/18/2021

- Testing Authority: TÜV Rheinland, Korea Testing & Research Institute

- Subject: FS061PWHA

- Testing Conditions:  (25±2) ℃, Humidity (50±10) %, Airflow Level 1 , UVC LED(On for 1hr)

- Testing Method: Measure value on a designated spot on the fan blade. After the injection of bacteria, operate the product on Level 1 Airflow for 1 hour and evaluate the drop in viable cell count, comparing it with the contrast group (Reference Standards: ISO22196:2011), Test Strains: Staphylococcus aureus(ATCC 6538), Staphylococcus epidermidis (ATCC 12228), Klebsiella pneumoniae

- Result: Over 99.99% bactericidal efficiency

The SNU Graduate School of Public Health logo

*The test result was obtained from an internationally accredited testing organization using a testing method proposed by the product manufacturer, and can vary depending on the actual conditions including the product location and reduced output of light due to product aging.

*The bactericidal efficiency using UVnano technologies is valid only for the area of the fan blade exposed to the UV-C LED light.

*The third-party certification of the Aero Tower model(FS061PWHA) was applied for this certificate as it has the same UV-C LED and a similar inhalation channel to the Aero Furniture.

Mood lighting

Switch the mood with colorful ambient lighting choices

Remove 99.99%4) of bacteria on fan blades to keep the air in your home pure.

Set the mood with colorful lighting that's easily controlled with the press of a button or the ThinQ app.

*[ThinQ App] - Registering home appliances on LG ThinQ application requires wireless connection at home. - In order to use LG ThinQ, the 'LG ThinQ' application must be installed from Google Play Store or Apple App Store and connected to Wi-Fi. - LG ThinQ app may have limited functionality on some smartphones, so make sure to check if you have the minimum requirements on your device.(Android OS 7.0 and iOS 12.0 or above) 

*All images used above are for illustration purposes only, and may differ from actual products.

*Only Cream White color is available in the Philippines.

Wireless charging

Pop on top to power up

Charge your devices cable-free and more conveniently than ever with tabletop wireless charging.

*[ThinQ App] - Registering home appliances on LG ThinQ application requires wireless connection at home. - In order to use LG ThinQ, the 'LG ThinQ' application must be installed from Google Play Store or Apple App Store and connected to Wi-Fi. - LG ThinQ app may have limited functionality on some smartphones, so make sure to check if you have the minimum requirements on your device.(Android OS 7.0 and iOS 12.0 or above) 

*All images used above are for illustration purposes only, and may differ from actual products.

*[Qi Certification Details] - Evaluation Dates: 5/19/2022-7/29/2022, - Product(Accessories, Model name etc): -Product Name: Aero Furniture, -Model No.: EAT65191501, - Certificate Authority: -SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd, -TTA-Telecommunications Technology Association, - Certificate Content: Qi Certification (BPP, PPDE), - Version (Requirements etc): Qi 1.3.2, - Expiration: Valid for long-term, 7) Qi Registration ID: Qi-ID 13574.
-Smartphone wireless charging support (Limited to compatible models), - BPP (Basic Power Profile): 0-5W Charging Qi Certification, - PPDE (Proprietary Power Delivery Extension): 5-10W Samsung High-Speed Wireless Charging Qi Certification, - Smartwatch charging is not supported.

Low noise

Peacefully purify

Charge your devices cable-free and more conveniently than ever with tabletop wireless charging.

Purify your air while keeping your environment peaceful with AeroFurniture's gentle wind. 

A person is sleeping. Detail view of low noise blades is shown at the right noise graphic.

*[21dB Low sound / Similar to rustling leaves] - Testing Date: 2022.11.17, - Evaluation Authorities: LG Electronics Anechoic Lab, - Subject (Accessories, Model No. etc): AS062PRHAR, - Testing Conditions (Evaluation Standard Setter etc): Separate measuring of sleep mode noise based on CA-level noise point, - Testing Method (Number of testing): Calculate the average value after measuring noise 1 meter away from top and all four sides of the product, - Result: Average 19.7dB (front 19.8dB, behind 20.0dB, right 20.1dB, left 20.0dB, upper 18.6dB).

(Similar to the noise level of rustling leaves at 21dB) 20dBA - Ticking clock, rustling leaves, 30dBA - Whispering sound, Source: National Noise Information System.

ThinQ

Smart control in your hands

Connect to built-in WiFi and control AeroFurniture from anywhere with the ThinQ app.

The products in the bedroom are remotely controlled by smartphones.

*[21dB Low sound / Similar to rustling leaves] - Testing Date: 2022.11.17, - Evaluation Authorities: LG Electronics Anechoic Lab, - Subject (Accessories, Model No. etc): AS062PRHAR, - Testing Conditions (Evaluation Standard Setter etc): Separate measuring of sleep mode noise based on CA-level noise point, - Testing Method (Number of testing): Calculate the average value after measuring noise 1 meter away from top and all four sides of the product, - Result: Average 19.7dB (front 19.8dB, behind 20.0dB, right 20.1dB, left 20.0dB, upper 18.6dB).

(Similar to the noise level of rustling leaves at 21dB) 20dBA - Ticking clock, rustling leaves, 30dBA - Whispering sound, Source: National Noise Information System.

Check out what users are saying about AeroFurniture!

  • In the middle of the dark living room, the product is placed gently emitting mood lighting. Coffee cups and props are placed on top of the product to serve as tables.
    It’s just the right size to use in small spaces like bedrooms and home offices.
  • Products are placed in a room with colorful interiors. Coffee cups and pots are placed on top, serving as an interior accessory.

    As both a table and an air purifier, it saves space so I can get the most out of my living area.

    As both a table and an air purifier, it saves space so I can get the most out of my living area.
  • The product is placed next to the bed. Users place coffee on top of the product and use it conveniently like a narrow table.

    It’s my favorite appliance, I’m thinking about getting another for my children's room!

  • Small items such as pots are placed on the top of the product to be conveniently used as a bedside table.
    It’s perfect to use next to your bed or sofa, and it doubles as a side table, which is super useful.
  • The product is placed in the middle of the room, and the product's mood lighting function lights up to create a warm atmosphere.
    The mood lighting is so cool! Plus, like my other LG products, I can easily control it from the app!
  • Using the charging function, a cell phone is placed on top of the product. There is a coffee cup next to it, showing it being used like a table.

    The great specs and cute design make this an air-purifying revolution!

*Only Cream White color is available in the Philippines.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

/ph/images/spec/HA-AeroFurniture-20-dimension-mobile.jpg

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    19.8

  • Power input (W)

    28

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220~240V / 50/60Hz

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

    No

  • CADR (CMH)

    154

  • CADR (CMM)

    2.57

  • Color

    Essence White

  • Energy Grade

    Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

  • Exterior Design

    No

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    44 / 21

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    7.2

  • Weight_Shipping (kg)

    9.0

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    410 x 561 x 410

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    482 x 585 x 462

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Clean

    Yes

  • Fan Mode / Purification Steps

    5 steps (Auto/ Low/ Middle/ High/ Sleep)

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    Yes

  • Sensor

    Dust (PM1.0)

  • Smart Indicator (Air Quality)

    4 Steps(Very Bad→Good) Red/Orange/Yellow/Green

  • UVnano

    Yes

  • Filter Replacement Alarm

    Yes

  • Mood Lighting

    Yes

  • Wireless Charging Function

    Yes

FILTER

  • Air Purifier Filter

    Aero Series V Filter X 1 EA, Pre-filter (replaceable) X 1 EA

  • Filter Grade

    H13

SMART FEATURES

  • [App] Auto On / Off

    Yes

  • AQI Status / Report

    Yes

  • Filter Life Monitoring

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    Korea

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2024-09

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    SEIL Co.,Ltd.

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    AS20GPHK0.ABAE

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you