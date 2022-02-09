LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture (Cream White)

① 99.9% Antibacteria effect

- Testing Authority: Korea Testing & Research Institute

- Subject: Antimicrobial Filter / Non-antimicrobial Filter(Contrast Group)

- Testing Conditions: 0.4g, (37 ± 1)℃, (18 ± 1)h

- Testing Method: KS K 0693:2016. Reduction rate(%): Compared with specimen. Compared viable cell account after culturing specimen for 18 hours, Test strains: Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 / Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352 / Escherichia coli ATCC 25922

- Result: In comparison against non-antibacterial filter contrast group, over 99.9% reduction in S. aureus, over 99.9% in K.pneumoniae, and over 99.9% in E. coli

* The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

* The test was conducted on newer products, and can vary with product aging.