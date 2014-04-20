19L LG Puricare™ Dual Inverter Compressor Dehumidifier

*TÜV Rheinland test conducted in compliance with ISO22196:2007.

*Staphylococcus aureuss/ Staphylococcus epidermidis/ Escherichia coli sterilization effect of 99.99% when using UVC LED (1 hour On / 1 hour Off / 1 hour On) with operation mode(Blowing Low/ temperature (25±2)℃, humidity (50±10) %). Performance was verified through an internal test conducted under the observation of TUV Rhienland, KOTITI testing institute. (Reference test standard : ISO 22196/ Date: June–July '21)

*Product operation may differ depending on the actual use environment, such as a decrease in light output according to location and lifespan.

*There may be areas on the fan surface that some UVC light does not reach.

*The product image is for illustrative purposes.

*Auto-drying is activated for 5 minutes after dehumidification is completed.

*Air cleaning kits can be purchased from official LG Electronics offline stores and from LG Electronics Service Center/LGE.COM / LG ThinQ app.

*Dehumidification efficiency may be partially reduced when an air cleaning kit is used.

*Anti-bacterial 99.9% ('20.4.3)

- Tested by KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute)

- Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli

- Test Method: ISO 20743 (Dtermination of antibacterial activity of textile products)

*Anti-viral 99% ('20.4.14)

- Tested by Seoul University Graduate School of Health

- Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate)

- Test Method: ISO 20743