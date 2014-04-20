Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
19L LG Puricare™ Dual Inverter Compressor Dehumidifier

MD19GQGE0

19L LG Puricare™ Dual Inverter Compressor Dehumidifier

front

It shows a calming beige color LG Puricare™ Dehumidifier Objet Collection.

LG Objet Collection®

Complete your space

LG Puricare™ Dehumidifier Objet Collection has an elegant design for a clean, modern space.

It shows calming beige color LG Puricare™ Dehumidifier is placed in a modern livingroom.

Create a Natural Atmosphere in Any Space

LG Puricare™ Dehumidifier Objet Collection suits a variety of spaces and circumstances. Objet designs, colors and materials harmonize with virtually any interior.

It's a calming beige color LG Puricare™ Dehumidifier Objet Collection.

Designed for a Better Life

It shows the water tank of the large-capacity dehumidifier.

Large Capacity

It shows that it is a hygienic dehumidifier that can be managed cleanly through the uv nano lamp inside the dehumidifier.

Hygienic Dehumidification

It shows that convenient movement is possible through the wheels at the bottom of the dehumidifier.

Convenient Mobility

It shows a mobile screen and icons that introduce the functionality of the dehumidifier.

Smart Convenience

It shows the logo of the Korea Brand Power Index, which ranked first for three consecutive years.

1st place in Korea Brand Power Index

K-BPI 2014–2016 1st place 3 years in a row
It shows the logo of NCSI, which won first place in 2016.

KR National Customer Satisfaction No.1

1st place in NCSI 2016
Strong Performance

Powerful Dehumidification at a Glance

Quickly check the clear water tank while it removes up to 19 liters of water from the air.

As the water tank of the dehumidifier gradually fills up, water bottles with a total capacity of 19L appear, showing that large-capacity dehumidification is possible.

Faster Dehumidification, Less Energy

Compared to conventional inverter compressors, the DUAL Inverter Compressor requires less operation time, increasing energy efficiency.

The operation of the DUAL Inverter Compressor inside the dehumidifier is shown enlarged.

*Comparison between LG models (LD136FGD0, LD156QSD0)

The Dehumidifier with Hygiene Built In

Hygienic Dehumidification

The Dehumidifier
with Hygiene Built In

Use your dehumidifier without worry as it stays hygienic from within.

A Clean Fan for a Clean Breeze

Enjoy fresh, hygienic wind blown from fans 99.99%* free of germs thanks to a UV LED light.

The UV LED light is operating inside the dehumidifier and the pictogram showing that germs are removed.

Automatically Clean and Dry

The auto-drying system prevents bacterial growth by drying moisture left in the dehumidifier.

It shows the auto-drying system inside the dehumidifier dries the moisture and prevents bacteria.

Sterilization Kit for Peace of Mind

The air purification kit removes 99.9% of viruses and harmful bacteria, giving you dehumidification you can trust.

It shows that dust is filtered through the pre-filter, and viruses and bacteria are removed through the HEPA filter.

*TÜV Rheinland test conducted in compliance with ISO22196:2007.

*Staphylococcus aureuss/ Staphylococcus epidermidis/  Escherichia coli sterilization effect of 99.99% when using UVC LED (1 hour On / 1 hour Off / 1 hour On) with operation mode(Blowing Low/ temperature (25±2)℃, humidity (50±10) %). Performance was verified through an internal test conducted under the observation of TUV Rhienland, KOTITI testing institute. (Reference test standard : ISO 22196/ Date: June–July '21)

*Product operation may differ depending on the actual use environment, such as a decrease in light output according to location and lifespan.

*There may be areas on the fan surface that some UVC light does not reach.

*The product image is for illustrative purposes.

*Auto-drying is activated for 5 minutes after dehumidification is completed.

*Air cleaning kits can be purchased from official LG Electronics offline stores and from LG Electronics Service Center/LGE.COM / LG ThinQ app.

*Dehumidification efficiency may be partially reduced when an air cleaning kit is used.

*Anti-bacterial 99.9% ('20.4.3)

 - Tested by KTR(Korea Testing and Research Institute)

 - Test bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli

 - Test Method: ISO 20743 (Dtermination of antibacterial activity of textile products)

*Anti-viral 99% ('20.4.14)

- Tested by Seoul University Graduate School of Health

 - Test bacteria: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (human infectious coronavirus surrogate)

 - Test Method: ISO 20743

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Smart Convenience

Smart Living Begins with LG ThinQ™

Easily monitor and control your dehumidifier anywhere, anytime through the LG ThinQ™ app.

Get Smart Notifications

Conveniently keep track of humidity levels and always know when the bucket needs emptying.

The woman is looking at her phone, the dehumidifier tank is full and the lights are on.

Air Care on your Schedule

Customize the product operation times to your lifestyle with the LG ThinQ™ app.

A woman is stretching after waking up, and it is seen adjusting the operation time of the product through a mobile phone.

Convenient Dehumidification

Convenient Dehumidification

The handle and wheels of the dehumidifier are enlarged for easy viewing, and it is emphasized that it is convenient to move.

Ergonomic Handle & Smooth Turning

The handle and movable wheels make it convenient to move around the house.

A hose is connected to the product to show that continuous drainage is possible without emptying the water tank.

Continuous Drainage

Water Pipe for Uninterrupted Use1

During the night, the full water tank lights up, so you can see the product clearly.

Water Tank Sensor Lights

Full Tank Light Visible at Night

If necessary, a separately sold drying kit can be connected to the product to partially dehumidify closet or shoes.

T/Y Hose

Targeted Dehumidification2

With a noise level of only 33dB, your sleep will not be disturbed even if you operate the product while sleeping.

Less Noise

Sleep Soundly — Only 33dB

1) The hose is a general hose and can be purchased separately at a mart, etc. (inside diameter 16mm)​

2) Drying kits can be purchased from official LG Electronics offline stores and from LG Electronics Service Center / LGE.COM / LG ThinQ™ app.​

Energy Efficient & Durable with a 10-year Warranty

The intelligent DUAL inverter compressor improves operation efficiency to save energy, is durable, and enjoys a 10-year peace of mind warranty.

Dehumidifier product image and the logo of DUAL Inverter Compressor with 10 year warranty.

Summary

DIMENSIONS

MD19GQGE0

All Spec

ACCESSORIES

  • Closet Dry (Gap-hose)

    Yes

  • Shoe Dry (Y-hose)

    Yes

BASIC SPEC.

  • Air Volume (High/Low, CFM)

    No

  • Color

    White

  • Compressor Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    No

  • Dehumidification(L/day)

    No

  • Display(Method)

    LED

  • Energy Grade

    Energy Standard Unnecessary Model

  • Fan Motor Type

    BLDC Motor

  • Max. Power input (W)

    393

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    39 / 34

  • Power input (W)

    295

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220V / 60Hz

  • Refrigerant Type

    R-134a

  • Refrigerant charge (g)

    195

  • Bucket Size (L)

    5.0

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2024-07

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Type (Model Name)

    MD19GQGE0.APH

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    415 x 715 x 296

  • Packing Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    481 x 785 x 362

  • Product Weight (kg)

    16.7

  • Weight_Shipping (kg)

    18.4

FEATURES

  • Automatic Defrost System

    Yes

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • Auto Dehumidifying

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Auto Shut-Off

    Yes

  • Bucket Full Indicator

    Yes

  • Bucket Lighting

    Yes

  • Bucket Loading Direction

    Side

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Continuous Drainage

    Yes

  • Easy Roll Caster

    Yes

  • External Drain Connector

    No

  • Fan Speed Adjust

    Yes

  • Handle

    Yes

  • Humidity Control

    Yes

  • Humidity Display

    Yes

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Jet Dry

    Yes

  • Laundry Mode(General)

    Yes

  • Low Temperature Operation

    5℃

  • Overheat Protection System

    Yes

  • Power Cord Hanger

    Yes

  • Pre-Filter

    Yes (Washeble)

  • Safety Standby

    Yes

  • Sensor

    Humidity / Temperature

  • Side Bucket Loading Type

    Yes

  • Silent Mode

    Yes

  • Smart Dry

    Yes

  • Spot Mode

    Yes

  • Timer

    1 - 8hr

  • Transparent Bucket

    Yes

  • UVnano

    Yes

SMART FEATURES

  • Scheduler

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

