8.0 cu.ft., 10 Year Compressor Warranty, 2 Year Parts and Service Warranty, Tempered Glass Shelf, Bigger Vegetable Box, Large Freezer, Moist Balance Crisper, 3 Shelves
Summary
All Spec
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
TYPE
Two Door Bottom Freezer
-
CAPACITY
8.0 cu. Ft.
-
DIMENSION
550 x 1560 x 600 mm
-
COLOR
VCM
COMMON SPEC
-
Type
Bottom Freezer
CAPACITY
-
Volume Capacity
8.0 cu.ft
-
Rating
220v / 60hz
-
Refrigerant
R134a
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Dimension (WxHxD)
550x1560x600 mm
